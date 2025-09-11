This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stanford chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are a wide-eyed frosh or a soon-to-be grad, there is no doubt that Stanford offers a plethora of traditions and unique experiences to take part in as a student. From biking down Palm Drive to pulling an all-nighter in Green, certain rites of passage help define the Stanford experience. We’ve put together the ultimate Stanford bucket list so you all don’t miss a thing!

WALK THE DISH

Original photo by Annika Kaval

Stanford has a beautiful 3.5 mile hiking path adjacent to the main campus that is perfect for getting a good workout or simply clearing your mind. The popular hike gets its name, The Dish,” from the 150 foot wide radio antenna located along the path of the Stanford Foothills. The views throughout the hike depict the surrounding area, and on a clear day, you can see the bay! This conveniently located hike is a favorite amongst Stanford students and is definitely worth a try.

PICNIC AT THE OVAL

Grab your friends, some snacks, and maybe a spikeball net to set up at the Oval! Soak in the California sun on a nice day and enjoy the general splendor of campus. The Oval is more than just a picturesque spot; it is also a fairly underrated place to hang out!

FOUNTAIN HOPPING

Nothing says Stanford quite like fountain hopping. With 25 fountains scattered around campus, the nice spring weather begs for students to make a splash! Bring your friends and a speaker to explore campus and make some core Stanford memories.

HOOVER TOWER

Standing at 285 feet, Hoover Tower offers the best view of Stanford and maybe even the entire Bay Area. From the 14th floor observation deck, you can see the rolling foothills and the distant San Francisco skyline. The best part? Students have free access and can go up as often as they want! Don’t miss out on the chance to see Stanford from above; it’s a view you will never forget.

BIG GAME

Original photo by Annika Kaval

Even if you are not a football fan, the Stanford-Cal rivalry runs deep through every student. Show your Stanford spirit and cheer on our football team to take home the Axe!

ON CAMPUS MUSEUMS

Between Rodin’s Gates of Hell and Anderson’s contemporary art, there is always something to discover at the two on-campus art collections. This experience is also free for students and offers a good place to find inspiration and take a break from hectic college life.

FULL MOON ON THE QUAD (FMOTQ)

Love it or hate it, FMOTQ is one of Stanford’s most unique traditions. Students are able to choose a green, yellow, or red wristband representing their openness to receiving a kiss. This tradition has evolved and is a hallmark of the Stanford experience. Whether you participate or people watch, it is definitely worth experiencing at least once!

JOIN THE STANFORD BAND FOR A FOOTBALL GAME

The Leland Stanford Junior University Band (LSJUMB) allows members of the student body to join the band for just one game. There is no experience necessary, just good vibes and Stanford spirit! This opportunity is super low commitment, with only one mandatory rehearsal. Make sure to check your emails for when LSJUMB offers this experience in the fall quarter!

BAY TO BREAKERS

Original photo by Annika Kaval

Every spring, Stanford students rally on the Oval at 4:30 AM, decked out in matching costumes and the wildest accessories they can find. This is a perfect opportunity to try that crazy costume you saw on TikTok. From there, students walk to Palo Alto’s train station to catch the earliest train to San Francisco for the city’s legendary 10K. Bay to Breakers is all about the energy, giant hills, and the chaos. Bonus points if you make it to the finish line and snag that medal!

Stanford is as much about the people you meet as the places you go. This bucket list is just a starting point. The real magic happens in the unplanned moments, the late-night adventures, and the spontaneous traditions you create with your community.