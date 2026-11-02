Your Guide To: Study Abroad and Traveling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best parts of studying abroad is the opportunity to travel to different countries other than your host. This past week I had the opportunity to travel to 3 countries for fall break. While going to these places, I had the chance of taking the big three of study abroad transportation: buses, airplanes and trains. Each has its advantages and disadvantages, so let’s get into it.

The first of the big three are buses. I’m not talking about the city buses; I’m talking 13 hours sitting in a FlixBus. They are arguably the worst. Flixbuses are the enemy to everyone who’s abroad, but also the best friend. The price tells you exactly what you’re in for: a lack of leg space, a small bathroom you’re lucky if you get soap with, and an unreliable arrival time based on traffic and long driver stops. However, when you’re on a budget, they are worth it. If you can get over those few things, saving the extra hundred or so using a bus is a great option; that really gives you time to get some work done.

The second of the big three are trains. I personally like the sights you get to see on a train route much more than the highway for hours, so that already gives it a huge advantage. Trains on average are around €70-€120 more expensive than a bus, depending on destination. For certain trains in Europe like the Eurostar, you can end up paying more than a flight, particularly from Paris to London. Train stations are typically more central in cities than bus stations. Right now I am in Amsterdam and the bus station is an hour and a half walk from our hostel while the train station is twenty. Trains also provide more space, cleaner bathrooms and a snack cart for those early morning travels. Personally, I will always choose a train over a bus any day.

The last of the big three are planes. Planes are not only the most convenient and least time-consuming, but also the most expensive. One huge plus about trains and buses is they don’t limit how much luggage you can bring. Planes, however, only include a personal item in the initial charge. When going on longer trips, this can lead to a large add-up in baggage fees between destinations. The last charge that sneaks up on you is transportation to and from the airport. Most cities aren’t like Paris, which has a train line going directly into the airport, and Ubers and Taxis tend to be on the expensive side. However, planes are by far the least stressful. I personally don’t mind TSA, and I have found it pretty easy to get through within Europe. They also cut your travel time from 13 hours with a bus to an hour and a half in a plane. If your budget is bigger, planes are definitely the easiest option.

All of these serve their purpose very well. I do however, hope to never have a FlixBus grace my presence again after my time abroad is through. Europe is great to travel through no matter what way; it is so pretty everywhere. I have truly had no bad views, no matter how I got to my destination. Even if a 13-hour travel day is brutal, it has always been worth it when I got to a new place.