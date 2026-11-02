Your Guide To: Study Abroad and Traveling

One of the best parts of studying abroad is the opportunity to travel to different countries other than your host. This past week I had the opportunity to travel to 3 countries for fall break. While going to these places, I had the chance of taking the big three of study abroad transportation: buses, airplanes and trains. Each has its advantages and disadvantages, so let’s get into it.
The first of the big three are buses. I’m not talking about the city buses; I’m talking 13 hours sitting in a FlixBus. They are arguably the worst. Flixbuses are the enemy to everyone who’s abroad, but also the best friend. The price tells you exactly what you’re in for: a lack of leg space, a small bathroom you’re lucky if you get soap with, and an unreliable arrival time based on traffic and long driver stops. However, when you’re on a budget, they are worth it. If you can get over those few things, saving the extra hundred or so using a bus is a great option; that really gives you time to get some work done.
The second of the big three are trains. I personally like the sights you get to see on a train route much more than the highway for hours, so that already gives it a huge advantage. Trains on average are around €70-€120 more expensive than a bus, depending on destination. For certain trains in Europe like the Eurostar, you can end up paying more than a flight, particularly from Paris to London. Train stations are typically more central in cities than bus stations. Right now I am in Amsterdam and the bus station is an hour and a half walk from our hostel while the train station is twenty. Trains also provide more space, cleaner bathrooms and a snack cart for those early morning travels. Personally, I will always choose a train over a bus any day.
The last of the big three are planes. Planes are not only the most convenient and least time-consuming, but also the most expensive. One huge plus about trains and buses is they don’t limit how much luggage you can bring. Planes, however, only include a personal item in the initial charge. When going on longer trips, this can lead to a large add-up in baggage fees between destinations. The last charge that sneaks up on you is transportation to and from the airport. Most cities aren’t like Paris, which has a train line going directly into the airport, and Ubers and Taxis tend to be on the expensive side. However, planes are by far the least stressful. I personally don’t mind TSA, and I have found it pretty easy to get through within Europe. They also cut your travel time from 13 hours with a bus to an hour and a half in a plane. If your budget is bigger, planes are definitely the easiest option.
All of these serve their purpose very well. I do however, hope to never have a FlixBus grace my presence again after my time abroad is through. Europe is great to travel through no matter what way; it is so pretty everywhere. I have truly had no bad views, no matter how I got to my destination. Even if a 13-hour travel day is brutal, it has always been worth it when I got to a new place.