You’ll Be Okay: My Advice for First-Years in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is one of the most important and life-changing things in a young adult’s life. Oftentimes, it’s your first time living independently, and you learn how to balance all aspects of your life. Simultaneously, there’s a rush of excitement and a lot of pressure. People often call it the best years of your life, but it doesn’t always feel like it. The truth is, college is somewhat unpredictable, but simultaneously, it is a tremendous challenge. And no matter how rocky the beginning feels, you’ll be okay.

Looking back to my first year, I wish someone had told me how normal it is to stumble at first, to feel lost or not to have a perfect plan. Here are some things I’ve learned that have shaped my college experience.

Getting Involved

One of the best things you can do early on is to put yourself out there. Go to the activities fair, attend interest meetings or join an intramural team. While involvement looks great on a resume, the goal is to determine what excites you and helps you connect with others.

One point about organizations I want to stress is that it doesn’t hurt to try something new. Often, even if you don’t like something, at least you have the experience to know why you don’t like it. For example, I attended a few events from one of the organizations on campus last semester, but realized I wasn’t interested in what that organization had to offer. Leaving that club freed up time, allowing me to put more effort into the clubs I enjoyed. Conversely, if you are interested in a specific organization, some might offer positions to get more involved as a first-year student, such as a representative position.

Joining clubs and organizations helps you meet people outside your dorms and classes who may share similar interests. You might not all be in the same major, which also leads to interesting connections in the future.

Classes

College classes are much different from high school. Quickly, you’ll notice that in classes, the pace is faster, the workload heavier and the responsibility to stay on track suddenly is yours. In your first year, it can take some getting used to it. However, while this can be intimidating, professors want you to succeed. If you are willing to do the work, they are open to assisting you if you are struggling. Additionally, St John’s offers free tutoring and a writing center to help with essays, which is extremely helpful to students.

My biggest tip is to ask for help early. If something doesn’t make sense, visit office hours, even if you don’t have a specific question. Sometimes just talking through the material helps it click. It took me a while to learn that needing support doesn’t mean you’re incapable; you’re learning how to learn in a new environment. Starting my grad classes was a shock to my system, but after some advice from my professor, I started figuring everything out. Everyone’s adjusting, even those who seem to have it all figured out. Using your resources isn’t a weakness; it’s how you set yourself up for success.

Balance & Well-Being

There are so many opportunities available to first-year students, and it’s easy to feel you must say yes to everything; however, whether it’s a dozen clubs, every social event and late-night study marathons with your suitemates, overbooking yourself is the quickest way to burn out.

Taking breaks and budgeting your time are extremely important. Sometimes, you just need time to relax and recover, having an early night or a movie marathon. Leaving space for the unplanned “sidequests” is part of the college experience.

And don’t forget your mental health. Rest is part of success, not something separate from it. I learned the hard way that powering through exhaustion only makes things more complicated. I became happier and more focused when I finally permitted myself to rest, take a walk or say no to an extra commitment. College isn’t about doing the most; it’s about doing enough, and making room to enjoy the ride.

Mindset

If I give first-year students one mindset shift, it would be this: college is about exploration, not perfection. A lot of pressure comes from thinking you must have your major, career and identity locked in from day one. But none of that is set in stone. It’s okay to fail a test, change your major or realize the plan you started with doesn’t fit anymore. College stretches you, introduces new options and helps you build a life you couldn’t have scripted.

Trust that you’ll find your lane, quickly for some, later for others. Either way is fine. The key is to stay open, curious and kind to yourself along the way.

If you remember nothing else, remember this: you’ll be okay. The first year can feel like too many choices, pressure and unknowns. But you don’t have to have it all figured out right now. Get involved, but don’t overcommit. Ask for help when you need it. Protect your balance and well-being.

Most importantly, permit yourself to explore without expecting perfection. This is just the beginning of your story. Be brave enough to try, gentle enough with yourself when things don’t work out and trust that you’re exactly where you need to be.