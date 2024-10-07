Women Making History: PALESTINE ACTIVIST, Maroua PART 1

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Interview conducted on April 26, 2024

For the past year, millions have been demanding to “CEASEFIRE NOW!” as a response to the 34,000 individuals in Gaza who were killed during the Israel-Palestine conflict and ongoing genocide of Palestinians. Maroua is one of those powerful voices who is adamant about social rights for the Palestinian and Muslim communities. She is currently an undergrad honor student pursuing her Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in English and a minor in pre-law.

J: You previously mentioned that you had gone to so many Free Palestine protests that you’ve lost count! How does that make you feel as a civil rights activist, knowing you are about to enter a dangerous situation that could lead to being arrested, beaten or death? How does it feel being on the right side of history and standing up for those who have been killed and silenced?

M: I renew my intentions before protesting for the sake of God and the welfare of my brothers and sisters in Gaza, Jerusalem and Palestine. I am aware of being arrested or getting hurt, but if it pushes the message out there even more, then I will welcome that opportunity. We need to keep shouting it to the world, no matter what. Even if your voice shakes and cracks, speak it. I’m not afraid for myself, only for the children in Gaza who might not live to see another day, and for those who will, but without limbs, without parents, without homes. I cannot stop until they have a future until they are safe. That goes for children all over the world, from Congo to Sudan to Yemen.

J: You are currently volunteering at the Young Muslims non-profit organization! What is the role of a core team member?

M: We plan events together, from religious discussions and movie nights to outdoor trips. Involving me in my community and mosque even more.

J: Last year, you were a legal intern for the “Lawyers without Borders” services. What was your role, what population/demographic did you work with, and what was your biggest takeaway from this experience?

M: I went to Washington DC for a semester, and I did an internship at The Washington Center. As an intern, I worked specifically with some refugees from Afghanistan who were looking for new jobs. I helped them work on their resumes and cover letters. Unfortunately, most of the refugees I worked with were “overqualified” since they were lawyers or doctors in their country, and now they have to apply for entry-level jobs i.e. food service. To be fair, I’ve always been exposed to refugees in my community, but at arm’s length. However, to work with them and know their names, their job history and their family background is completely different. During my internship, I also got to meet the CEO and co-founder of a non-profit organization that offers counseling services to Ukrainian refugees and veterans suffering from PTSD. I got to help them with research on forced labor and human trafficking in Bangladesh. The work they’re doing is life-changing, and it’s pushed me more toward my activism path, helping out more at nonprofits and deeply considering the law field. One of the biggest lessons I came away from that internship was responsibility. Nobody should have the privilege of turning a blind eye to the chaos and suffering around the world because we all have a role to play.

J: Lastly, what do you plan to accomplish in the future?

M: God-willing, I hope to pursue my master’s and doctorate, whether that’s in Islamic Studies or law school is still up for debate. Maybe writing some sort of collection for activism purposes is definitely on my list. I hope to continue volunteering and helping however I can because there’s always something to do.