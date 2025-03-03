The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The culture of womanhood is something we hope has evolved over time. We wish to see a society that no longer limits women to narrow roles, one that recognizes their complexity, resilience and contributions beyond outdated labels. Yet, despite progress, misconceptions about what it means to be a woman still persist.

For this article, I sought different perspectives on womanhood. One of the direct quotes I got was “Born with a vagina. No Adam’s apple. Estrogen no testosterone.” You might wonder why I would include a quote that is anatomically and factually incorrect, but I believe it highlights an important issue: the misrepresentation and oversimplification of what it means to be a woman in today’s society.

Being a woman often means being misunderstood, even in fundamental ways. Many don’t realize that all human bodies produce both estrogen and testosterone, or that some women have medical conditions that result in increased testosterone levels. Beyond biology, womanhood is also about navigating misrepresentation, being underestimated and constantly having to prove oneself.

One of the striking quotes I received was from a fellow student on campus, Illana Khaimov, who said: “To me, being a woman is about perseverance and grace. It’s difficult to constantly have to prove yourself while simultaneously remaining kind, passionate, and humble.” This sentiment was echoed by many others.

Stephanie shared that “Being a woman means fighting for others and having to care for those around us.”

Michaela LaRochester described it as “being strong yet elegant.”

Emma Chiffriller defined it as “strong and ambitious.”

Paige Vlahopolus emphasizes the biological aspect, saying, “Being born with two X chromosomes.” While biology plays a role in how many people define womanhood by experiences and perspectives (like being a young woman by terms we knew like dressing up and being creative). Which also shapes its meaning in different ways.

In truth, there is no single definition of womanhood. It is shaped by personal experiences, cultural influences and societal expectations. The first quote I included, despite its inaccuracies, serves as a reminder that many still hold limited and uniform views of what it means to be a woman.

But if you were to ask me? Being a woman means being too much yet never enough. It’s feeling the need to suppress emotions to be taken seriously. It’s carrying the weight of double standards in every aspect of life, and perhaps most exhausting of it all, it’s the fact that womanhood is not only challenged by society, but often by other women as well.

This Women’s History Month, let’s take the time to reflect, not just on what womanhood means, but on the women in our lives who have shaped us, supported us and perservered through it all.