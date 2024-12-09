“Wicked” Review: Defying Gravity and Expectations 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

*Minor “Wicked” spoilers ahead*

The story of “Wicked” began nearly 30 years ago with Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” Based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” and the 1939 film adaptation, “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, “Wicked” is a reimagining of the classic story, exploring the origins of Elphaba Thropp, later known as the Wicked Witch of the West. In 1996, composer Stephen Schwartz read the novel and was determined to secure the rights and adapt it into a musical. In October 2003, “Wicked” premiered on Broadway and has become one of the most popular and longest-running Broadway shows. Now, 85 years after “The Wizard of Oz” premiered, “Wicked” has made its way to the big screen.

The 1939 technicolor masterpiece and the iconic Broadway show both hold a special place in my heart, so I was nervous to see if director Jon M. Chu would do justice to these stories. Adapting such a beloved tale has its challenges, including finding the balance between respecting the source material and incorporating new perspectives. The glimpse of the original “Wizard of Oz” characters walking down the yellow brick road at the start of the film made it clear that Chu would do a fantastic job honoring its roots. While there were some differences between the Broadway show and the film, these differences were necessary to prevent it from being a carbon copy while also promoting new takes on the well-known story. From cameos to easter eggs, “Wicked” referenced both the 1939 film and the Broadway show, paying homage to its predecessors.

Before even seeing the film, I knew how passionate the cast and crew were about this project, especially Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. From the tearful interviews to their matching tattoos, it is clear that they were very dedicated to their roles, and their passion was evident throughout the film. Grande has dreamed of playing Glinda ever since she was a child and tearfully told Chu that she would “take such good care of” Glinda’s character upon finding out she had gotten the role in 2021. Chu was initially skeptical of casting her and made her audition three times before giving her the role. I was also hesitant about her casting at first, afraid I’d be unable to look past her pop-star persona, despite knowing that she began her acting career on Broadway when she was 15. However, with her grand entrance and angelic vocals in “No One Mourns the Wicked” at the beginning of the film, I no longer saw Ariana Grande, the famous pop singer; I just saw Glinda.

Cynthia Erivo, who is an Oscar away from achieving EGOT status, was just as passionate and dedicated to her role as Elphaba, and her powerful rendition of “Defying Gravity” — which she sang live on set while performing her own stunts — was a brilliant conclusion to Part 1. Erivo and Grande’s chemistry carried the film, and I could not imagine a better pair for these characters.

While some audiences were surprised and even upset over the film ending with “To Be Continued” and being split up into two parts — the second part premiering on November 21, 2025 — I believe this was the right decision. Many films have been split into two parts, such as “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” with Part 2 being released over seven months after Part 1. “Wicked” on Broadway has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. While the film is 2 hours and 40 minutes, it would’ve been impossible to include the entire story without it feeling rushed. Making a film adaptation of a musical based on a book that was based on both a film and a book requires complex world-building and in-depth character introductions. Splitting the story into two parts makes the most sense in terms of pacing and storytelling, and it allows those who are unfamiliar with the source material to better grasp and digest the story. Separating the story into two parts also pays homage to the musical. The first act of the musical ends with “Defying Gravity,” which is also how the film ends, though instead of a 15-minute intermission before the second act, we have to wait a year.

Whether you’re familiar with the Land of Oz or are a newcomer to this beloved franchise, “Wicked” is worth the watch. From the stunning visuals to the musical numbers, this film has defied my expectations, and I’m certain Part Two will be worth the wait!