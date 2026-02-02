Why Valentino Garavani’s Vision of Elegance Still Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a fashion industry driven by constant reinvention, Valentino Garavani built his legacy by doing the opposite. While trends came and went, Valentino remained committed to elegance, romance and craftsmanship, creating a vision of luxury that felt timeless rather than temporary. Long before social media dictated relevance and virality shaped careers, Valentino proved that consistency and intention could create influence that lasts.

Born in Voghera, Italy, Valentino’s early passion for fashion led him to study in Milan before relocating to Paris as a teenager. There, he trained at the École des Beaux-Arts and the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, institutions known for shaping the foundations of haute couture. His early work under Jean Dessès and Guy Laroche gave him a deep understanding of structure and draping, but it was his instinctive sense of romance and femininity that set him apart. By the time he returned to Italy, Valentino had developed a design language that blended Parisian precision with Italian emotion.

In 1960, Valentino opened his first couture house in Rome, helping redefine Italy’s first place in global fashion. At the time, Paris dominated haute couture, but Valentino’s collections quickly drew international attention for their refined silhouettes and luxurious detailing. His breakthrough came after a 1962 fashion show in Florence that positioned him as a rising force and helped elevate Italian fashion on the world stage.

What distinguished Valentino’s work was his belief that fashion should enhance rather than overpower. His designs favored fluid lines, delicate lace, hand embroidery and meticulous tailoring, creating garments that moved naturally with the body. In an industry that often equates boldness with excess, Valentino’s version of glamour felt controlled and confident. His clothes were designed to make women feel beautiful rather than transformed, a philosophy that remained central throughout his career.

That philosophy was most famously expressed through Valentino red, the bold hue that became his unmistakable signature. Valentino consistently included at least one red look in every collection, turning a single color into a lasting brand identity. He famously explained his emotional connection to the shade by saying, “Red is life, passion, love. It’s the cure for sadness.”

Valentino’s designs were worn by women whose influence extended far beyond fashion. His client list included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and Princess Diana, all of whom turned to Valentino for moments that demanded grace and presence. One of his most iconic creations was the wedding dress Jackie Kennedy wore for her marriage to Aristotle Onassis, a gown that became a defining example of understated luxury.

Behind the scenes, Valentino’s success was closely tied to partnership with Giancarlo Giammetti. While Valentino focused on creative vision, Giammetti oversaw the brand’s expansion into ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrances, helping transform Valentino from a couture house into a global luxury label.

As the fashion industry shifted towards speed and mass production, Valentino remained committed to craftsmanship. His couture ateliers emphasized handwork, precision and time, values that feel especially relevant today as conversations around sustainability and slow fashion continue to grow.

While Valentino retired from designing in 2008, his final haute couture show marked the end of an era. While the brand has evolved under new creative leadership, the foundation he built remains unmistakable.

Valentino Garavani’s legacy isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about restraint, craftsmanship and the belief that fashion can be both beautiful and meaningful. In a culture obsessed with what comes next, Valentino’s work reminds us of the value of what endures.