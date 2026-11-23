This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When deciding where to study abroad as a St. John’s student, you are faced with two amazing choices: Paris or Rome. I myself chose Rome when I did the Global Passport program in my freshman year, which arguably was one of the best weeks of my life. The majority of people for this current semester chose that same path, as we have 9 Paris semester kids and there are 40 Rome semester kids. But when I sit back and think, I know Paris was the right city for me, and let me tell you why I adore this city.

The Area:

Where St. John’s Paris is located in one of the nicest arrondissements in Paris, meaning we have everything very close by. The Eiffel Tower? 20-minute walk. The Louvre? A 20-minute walk. Notre Dame? Take a guess: a 20-minute walk. This makes it so your days off in Paris have limitless opportunities. I have taken the day and just gone to the Latin Quarter, grabbed a matcha, went to Notre Dame, then walked to the other side of the Seine to Le Marais to thrift. Sounds perfect, right? If that didn’t sell you, the physical campus is across the street from a metro stop and grocery store, meaning you can get anything or go anywhere at your own convenience without any hassle.

The Vibe:

Every time I go on a weekend trip (to amazing places nonetheless), I am relieved to be back in Paris. Not just because it is where I live, but also the type of how this place feels. Paris is the European version of NYC; living here is so familiar because so much of it reminds me of home, which made the transition a million times easier. Parisians aren’t very different from New Yorkers: prideful in where they are from and minding their own. Apart from not smiling at everyone, it didn’t take long to assimilate to this vibe.

The Beauty:

I know some of you may disagree with me, so hold my hand when I say this. I think Paris is prettier than Rome. Not necessarily the Colosseum and all the iconic monuments that make Rome Rome, but just as you’re walking around. The architecture in Paris is just so breathtaking. Every building has some intricate detailing on it that is so uniquely Parisian. My favorite part is the uniformity of the height of the buildings. Not only does it make the city look great, it also makes it so no matter where you are in the city, you can either see the Eiffel Tower itself or the light from it. I think this is a beautiful way to remind yourself where exactly you are when you are here.

I will never understand why the Paris program is so significantly less popular than the Rome program. I, of course, do not know how day-to-day life is in Rome, but here it is great. If in the middle of the day you want to walk to the Eiffel Tower and at night drink by the Seine with your friends, Paris will be for you. If these things weren’t enough to convince you, let me just remind you: croissants, baguettes, French onion soup, charcuterie, wine, cheese. Enough said. If you’re stuck on the choice between Rome and Paris, of course, go with your gut, but I would say Paris is 1000% the best.