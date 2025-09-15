When Did Life Start Moving This Fast?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I never wanted to believe that life went by quickly. When I was younger, the days felt endless. Sometimes I would even go to bed early just to “skip” time. I was eager to grow up, to be the person I dreamed of becoming, to fast-forward to what I thought were the good parts of life.

Now, it feels like life is moving at double speed and I can’t slow it down. It seems like just yesterday I was in high school with all my friends, laughing and recording short Snap clips to make it seem like every class, every period, every day was funnier than the last.

But the reality is, I haven’t met with some of those people in years. My friends are spread across different states and even when we’re back home, our schedules never align. The dream life I mapped out at 16 suddenly feels closer with each decision I make.

When did my life pass by?

I’m now a sophomore in college. I’ll be 20 in June. I’m preparing for the MCATs, working toward clinical hours and realizing that the “big decisions” I used to brush off are flashing red, demanding: It’s time to decide now.

The choices I’m making feel heavier than ever. Each one shapes who I’m becoming. It makes me wonder: who do I actually want to be? Do I keep playing into the powerhouse persona I created for myself at 16, ambitious, driven, unstoppable? Or do I step back and admit that the future is already here, waiting for my full attention?

The truth is, every decision I’ve made, forgiving someone, setting new goals in my planner, applying for internships or jobs, has shifted my path in some way. And the older I get, the more impact those decisions carry.

Yes, life is moving faster than I ever expected. But maybe that’s the point: growing up isn’t about resisting time, it’s about reconciling who I once wanted to be with who I am now. And that mental tug-of-war, between past dreams and present reality, is shaping me into the person I’m meant to be.