What’s In My Bag: Summer Edition

There’s something comforting about having everything you need in one place, especially during the summer. My days are much longer, the plans I make are more spontaneous and the blistering heat requires me to have a little extra preparation. My summer bag may be overstuffed but it’s also filled with any little thing that I may need, for whatever the day brings.

Here’s what I carry with me:

My Wallet: This is simple, but very important. My wallet has all the basics: my ID, a little cash, my cards and loose change I never seem to use but keep just in case. I also never stop shopping so my wallet is used frequently.

Sunglasses: These are a non-negotiable for me. Not just because the sun is actually blinding sometimes, but because having sunglasses instantly makes me feel more put together. I keep them in a soft pouch, so they don’t get scratched and they’re usually one of the first things I reach for when I leave the house.

Claw Clip: Claw clip girlies rise! . The easiest fix for the summer heat. It’s one of those things I don’t think about until I really need it and then I’m always glad I remembered to bring it.

Sunscreen: I could put 3 bottles of sunscreen on and somehow still get burnt. Unfortunately, I have to bring this everywhere I go. Whether I’m walking around, sitting outside or just running errands, I try to stay consistent with it.

Lip Gloss: I always keep one in my bag, especially in the summer when I’m not wearing a lot of makeup. It’s easy to throw on and makes me feel a little more refreshed.

Keys: Obviously, I need my car and house keys. I have them clipped together, along with 200 other keychains. Not the most exciting item, but definitely one of the most important. I’d probably lose them constantly if they didn’t jingle every time I picked up my bag.

A Book: I carry a book everywhere I go, especially in the summer. I like to read when I have ‘filler time’ instead of scrolling on tiktok. So far I have read 2 books this summer.

Mini Deotorant: Summer is hot and sweaty. I like to have some deodorant in case I want to feel a little refreshed, I forget to put it on or if a friend needs it. It’s better to be safe than smelly.

Gum: So good for random carsickness, after eating meals and you never know when you’re gonna need a little breath refresh. My favorite is the Extra Polar Ice.

Hand sanitizer: I can not deal with my hands feeling dirty so this is a must for me. Especially living in New York City where millions of people have touched what you just touched multiple times, you need to have a portable way to wash your hands.

A Pen: I feel very adult when I carry a pen.

Something Random: Lastly, there is usually some sort of receipt or old granola bar that I forgot to take out. It happens.

What I carry in my bag changes a little with the seasons, but during the summer, it’s all about staying light, prepared and feeling comfortable on terribly hot days. These few things make a big difference and have saved me more times than I can count.