What St. John’s Basketball Means to Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was never a basketball fan. I never understood the game and never cared to learn. Everyone always told me before I went to St. John’s that if I didn’t care about basketball then, I would when I got there. Yet, during my first year at St. John’s, I still didn’t care. I didn’t get the hype, didn’t understand why the team got so many privileges and love when they couldn’t even get past the second round of March Madness after winning the Big East Championship. I didn’t care for the team or the sport. Yet, something changed over the summer before sophomore year.

I’ve always loved this school. It was my dream school, the top school during application season and the school I knew I belonged at. This never changed when I started going here. My school pride only grew more and more. This must’ve happened over the summer before sophomore year because not only did I miss the school desperately, but every aspect of the school I became so passionate about- including basketball. As the announcements of who would be joining the squad came through, and the schedule being released, the anticipation for basketball grew largely. I couldn’t wait for the season to begin. I don’t know what took over me, but it seemed overnight I became a basketball fanatic, at least for St. John’s basketball.

This year, I went to every game but 3 (with the exception of winter break since I couldn’t go), with excitement and eagerness every single time. I would get there early, try to get the best viewand would lock in and have so much energy during the games. Going to see the team play became routine and something to look forward to all year. Having something that I knew I would enjoy to look forward to almost every week was a huge staple for me and a huge reason why I love this team so much.

I went into this school year with the mindset that this would be my year and there was nothing that could take away my joy and pride. I was wrong, very wrong. This year turned out to be one of the most hardest and challenging years mentally that I’ve had in many years. I lost my sense of self, I lost my happiness and I lost my purpose. Even when it felt like I had nothing bringing me joy, at least I had a basketball game to look forward to.

Looking forward to these games and enjoying myself at them really helped make such a terrible and depressing year more manageable. Something as little as going to a game would bring me just enough joy to push through a rough week just to get to that game. It only helped that they were good as well, given how competitive I can be.

So seeing this team, that helped me during a rough year, continue to do so well means so much. To see them do so well and play so hard makes me feel even more proud of being a part of this school. So being able to see them continue to go farther in the March Madness Tournament, brings me immense joy and excitement for such a great team. A team that honestly was one of the best parts of my school year. Being able to learn and love a new sport, as a sport lover and St. John’s lover has only brought me so much enjoyment as a St. John’s student and I wish I let myself enjoy the greatness of this program sooner. The 2025-2026 St. John’s Men’s Basketball team will always have a place in my heart!