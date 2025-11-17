What Dishes Every Friendsgiving Should Have

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendsgiving has become one of the best parts of the holiday season with cozy laughter filled evenings. Friendsgiving is a time where your closest friends come together to celebrate good food and company. Whether you are hosting for your first time or a pro, a key for the best friends Thanksgiving is serving up and making comfort, food and fun, creative dishes that everyone will love. Here’s a guide to the must have that belongs in every friend’s giving table.

The main event is the meat whether it’s a traditional turkey, roast chicken for a smaller group or a roast beef. Even offering a vegetarian option, like stuffed squash, or a mushroom pie will be much more flexible in your menu and it could be the perfect time to start being more creative.

Mashed potatoes are the definition of comfort food, you can’t go wrong.. The creamy and smooth butter pairs so well with everything on the table. For a little twist you can add roasted garlic or sprinkle a bit of Parmesan. It’s one of the easiest dishes to make in bulk which makes it an essential for Friendsgiving dinner.

Mac & cheese, of course, has to be there. Mac & cheese is not something that you should ever skip out on with the creamy cheesy and comfort food staple. It’s one of the most requested dishes every year, a nice baked mac & cheese with a crumble on top. Nothing be anything else having it on the side with your meats are so delicious making out one of the best comfort foods that can be.

Lasagna is the next big staple. Having the nice medium warm lasagna is one of my personal favorites. Me and my family only have lasagna for very special occasions so I absolutely cannot wait for Thanksgiving to arrive so I can have my mom’s lasagna. If there’s an expert cook in the kitchen with you or even if you wanted to order a lasagna at your favorite Italian restaurant, a lasagna is one of the best staples that you can have and it’s very filling as well.

Having a fabulous veggie that tastes good so it won’t let people be turned off of the thought of veggies. Having things like maple roasted carrots, some seasoned green beans that are sautéed help balance out the carb load . Having these bright colors and flavors add some freshness to the table where all you can see on the plate is carbs which then can bring out a lighter tasting dish.

Having a festive signature drink brings everything together perfectly. Think of unique fall inspired drinks like apple cider sangria, cranberry mimosas or even a good quality wine. It helps put you in the mood and gives you such a warm, nice feeling. You can even have some cocktails like sparkling cider with rosemary and pomegranate. Those drinks can make you feel just right for the night.

Lastly, stealing the show is dessert. Friendsgiving is not complete without a dessert. Digging into a warm apple pie or crisp, or having some whipped cream on a slice of pumpkin pie really puts you in the holiday spirit. Having options like a cookie platter or brownies can also be great, so people can enjoy some homemade baked goods as well as being in a cute fall atmosphere.

Friendsgiving isn’t about perfection. It’s about good food, warm memories and being with the people who make you feel at home whether it’s homemade dishes or even store-bought. The real magic is the joy that you put on everybody’s table.