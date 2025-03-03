This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Being a woman is a powerful, beautiful and deeply personal experience. It means resilience, strength and the ability to create change while embracing kindness and compassion. To me, being a woman means standing on the shoulders of the strong women who came before me, the women in my family who have shaped me into the person I am today. I see womanhood in the quiet sacrifices of my mother, the wisdom of my grandmother, the amazing stories I hear of my great-grandmother and the unwavering support of my friends. Their stories of perseverance, love, and determination remind me that being a woman is not defined by a single path but by the courage to embrace who we are, no matter where life takes us.

In honor of Women’s History Month, I asked my friends and family about the women who inspire them the most. Their answers reminded me that inspiration comes in many forms through leadership, creativity, activism and even everyday acts of strength.

Rachel Carson (Scientist): Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking book “Silent Spring” sparked the modern environmental movement. She raised awareness about environmental issues and the dangers of pesticides. Her courage to speak out against the powerful chemical industry changed the way people viewed their relationship with nature. She stood up for nature when few were listening and proved that knowledge and courage can change the world. “She wasn’t afraid to challenge powerful industries to protect our planet. Her dedication reminds me that one person’s voice can make a lasting impact.”

Spencer Barbosa (Social Media Influencer): Spencer Barbosa uses her platform to empower young women, promoting self-love, confidence and authenticity. She reminds girls everywhere that they are enough just as they are. "She makes me feel like I don't have to change who I am to fit in. She encourages young women to take up space and be proud of themselves."

Kamala Harris (Politician): As the first female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris shattered ceilings and opened doors for future generations. She is a symbol of leadership, intelligence and perseverance. "The way she carried herself through the election was admirable, even though she didn't win she has still done so much in politics representing women of color. She taught me to not back down because of hate and that I can still do anything I set my mind to."

Keke Palmer (Actress/Singer): Keke Palmer is more than just a talented performer, she's an example of confidence, humor and honesty. Whether in movies, music or speaking out on social issues, she embodies self-expression. "I've looked up to Keke since I was a little kid. Her journey from then to now shows me that being yourself and staying determined will get you everything you want in life. She has shown so many women, specifically Black women, to not shrink themselves but instead embrace everything that you are. Her bubbly personality and her drive is something that inspires me, especially as I start out in my career. Being a shy person my whole life, I've subconsciously made myself smaller, but the more I've listened to Keke's podcast or watched her interviews, I realized how important it is to be who you are in every room you enter."

Billie Eilish (Artist): Billie Eilish has redefined music and fashion, breaking stereotypes with her unique voice and style. She speaks openly about mental health and self-acceptance, showing that strength comes from being true to yourself. "She is her true authentic, funny self and her confidence in who she is has helped me be more confident in who I am."

Dorothy Day (American journalist and social activist): Dorothy Day was an American Catholic activist and journalist. Day was known for her strong belief in peace and nonviolence. Her work continues to inspire those who care about helping others and fighting for equality. "As a 4th year journalism student, Dorothy Day is a woman who inspires me. She was a female journalist from the 1920s to her death in the 80s. She was also a big socialist activist and a Catholic. She started the Catholic Workers movement, and used her journalism to advocate for the poor and marginalized."

Each of these women has a different story, background and journey. Some broke barriers in politics, others in science, sports or the arts. Some fought for justice, while others made a difference in their communities in quieter ways. Despite their differences, they all share one thing: they inspire. They prove that women can do anything and be role models in countless ways.

Being a woman means embracing all the possibilities before us. It means celebrating our differences, uplifting one another and knowing that we are limitless. This Women’s History Month, I celebrate the women who came before me, those who stand beside me and those who will shape the future. Because no matter who we are or where we come from, we are all capable of making history.