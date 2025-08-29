“Wait for Me”: A Review of Hadestown on Broadway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I had the opportunity to see “Hadestown” live on Broadway. Opening in 2019, this show is an industrial retelling of the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Even though I’ve long loved the cast recording, nothing could have prepared me for the emotional depth and visual storytelling that unfolded on stage. Hadestown is officially my favorite musical, and finally experiencing it in person gave me a whole new appreciation for the artistry behind it.

I went in already knowing the soundtrack front to back. The music is a blend of folk and pop, which is powerful on its own and originally the thing that hooked me onto this musical in the first place. However, the album only scratches the surface of the story. The staging, actors and practical effects elevate the show to theater magic.

From the opening song, the set design drew me in. It was rather plain with a balcony, stairs, some chairs, an area for the band and a raised platform. However, as simple as it was, the stage felt alive as it shifted slightly to match the scenes we were in. Using smoke, rotating platforms and lighting, the team created an atmosphere perfectly capturing the gritty industrial underworld where the story occurs.

The cast was phenomenal across the board, but a few performances truly stayed with me. Myra Molloy as Eurydice was the perfect choice, and she balanced vulnerability and strength in her role. Her vocals in “Wait for Me (Reprise)” and “Flowers” were breathtaking. Ali Louis Bourzgui’s Orpheus was an emotional anchor throughout the show. His voice was so pure and full of hope, making his emotional unraveling so much more painful to watch. You could feel his belief in love and goodness slipping away scene by scene, and it was devastating in the best way to watch. Lana Gordon as Persephone was one of my standout performances. Her energy was electric, and she had stunning vocals and mesmerizing chemistry with Hades, played by Phillip Boykin.

One of the show’s most powerful elements was the juxtaposition of the love stories of Hades and Persephone, a fractured, worn-down marriage, and Orpheus and Eurydice’s young and idealistic romance. Noticing the parallels between these two couples was one of the most rewarding parts of the show. The dichotomy explores the tale of doomed lovers and shows love’s ability to endure hardship or fail under pressure.

The story’s heart is that everything is a cycle, like the seasons. Even though we know how it ends, we will keep singing it anyway. Hermes, the narrator, is upfront from the start. In the first song, “It’s a sad tale, it’s a tragedy… And we’re gonna sing it again.” Paired with these rather grim lines is a joyful tune with music and dancing. The end of the musical mirrors the beginning, and it’s beautiful because maybe this time, just this once, things will be different.

Something else I wanted to mention was that even though the musical was written years before recent political climates, it still hits with eerie relevance. Hades’ chilling anthem “Why We Build the Wall” practically hits you over the head with its commentary; it’s disturbingly resonant. The show never feels preachy, but the connections are there, if you want to draw them.

Ultimately, “Hadestown” is unforgettable because of how invested you become in these characters. Orpheus isn’t just a dreamer but a man with so much hope that it lights up the room until it doesn’t. Watching him lose that faith, not just in the gods, but in himself, is the real tragedy. Not that he has lost Eurydice, he has lost the belief that he could bring her back.

Overall, “Hadestown” is everything I want from live theater and truly an unforgettable experience.