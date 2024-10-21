Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Is Inclusivity Going Backwards? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week, models walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, creating a buzz on social media. This is especially because the show was canceled in 2018 due to declining ratings and controversies surrounding the brand.

Unlike in previous years, Victoria’s Secret models–though beautiful– faced a lot of negative criticism. Many online users critiqued the inclusivity of the show and its body positivity. While I think their idea of inclusivity was limited, the backlash showed how much public attitudes have changed. To understand where we are now, we need to look at Victoria’s Secret’s past.

For many years, Victoria’s Secret represented a narrow view of beauty, featuring only slim, traditionally attractive women. However, this image would begin to crumble due to controversial comments made by its CEO. These comments would be based on transphobia and fatphobia. At that time, the #MeToo Movement was also gaining momentum, which encouraged women to stand up for themselves and embrace their identities. These factors contributed to the show’s cancellation in 2018. But does the recent push for inclusivity really solve the bigger issues?

Today, it often feels like hating our bodies is normalized, and that’s a harsh reality. Every few years, a new body type or ideal takes over. Around the time the show ended, celebrating curves became more popular, yet the criticism aimed at curvy models suggests that these standards are still too narrow. This backlash undermines the inclusivity that many people fought for.

The truth is people are often unhappy with the profession of diversity because it hasn’t become the norm. If curvy models were regularly featured in fashion shows, it wouldn’t be a big deal, it would just be accepted. Instead, many companies still avoid embracing a variety of body types, choosing to dress models in unflattering ways and hiring those they once overlooked.

In many ways, society seems to be moving backward on inclusivity. The advances that were made toward embracing diversity have stalled, leaving us in a situation where differences are often criticized. To move forward, we need to celebrate diversity and make it a regular part of fashion. True inclusivity means recognizing that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.