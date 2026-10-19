Underrated Artists You Need To Listen To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is my passion. I’ve gone to 58 concerts, seen over 140 artists, and currently run our school’s radio station social media pages, where we highlight up-and-coming artists on a weekly basis. So, I have an ear for artists who have talent and deserve more love. Here are 10 of my favorite up-and-coming artists that I think you should give a listen to. And before you say “they’re already mainstream”, just note: if you walk up to a stranger and ask them to name a song by them, then sure, they’re mainstream. But if not, I don’t consider them in my matrix.

Forrest Nolan (indie pop): I recently discovered his music, specifically his song “thank you i guess”, and instantly fell in love with the vibes. It gave 2010s indie rom-com vibes, almost as if hopecore had a soundtrack. Which is fitting since his recent project is titled “Indie Movie Soundtrack”. He definitely has the potential to get big like similar artists like Wallows or Dayglow. Daine (hyper pop): We all know the electronic and hyper-pop scene is blowing up right now with so much talent, and Daine is definitely a new but unforgettable face in it. She’s sticking around for sure. Giving hyper-pop a new fun and bubbly take, tracks like “PQC” guarantee a great time. Her music reminds me of what I imagine sunshine and rainbows in an electronic song sounds like. Say Now (pop): Girl groups are so back, and British pop is alive and well, and Say Now is making sure of it. Currently on a run for their upcoming EP, they’ve released such fun, girly pop tracks like “Met my match” and “Hot and talking” that have immediately gotten the attention and praise by fans. Bringing back what it felt like when Little Mix entered the scene in the 2010s and creating catchy and fun choruses and beats, Say Now is only getting started! Tochi (african pop/r&b): Although she is very small now, just let her cook. She is truly revolutionizing the African pop scene and becoming yet another prominent name in that field. Sooner than later, she will become a big name; I just know it. Her songs “Young Hot Ebony” and “Party” are absolute bops and I genuinely can’t wait to hear what else she puts out. She is truly an artist that you can get on and say, “You knew them before they got big”! Jae Stephens (pop): This is a pop star right here. Give her all her flowers, give her tours, give her everything, because she is everything. You can feel the power and talent in every single track, and while listening to those tracks, you are immediately moved and in a mood to dance. My personal favorites of hers are “Sugar Trap” and “Afterbody”, you can truly do no wrong with those songs and honestly, her new album, “AUDACITY”, was an absolute banger as well. She has such a vibe and is someone I am proud to be a fan of. Amma (indie pop): The younger sister of Jazz singer Raye, Amma (along with her other sister, Absolutely) is equally as talented. With an insane powerhouse of a voice, which I was lucky enough to see live, she is bound to go places and become just as big as her sister. One thing I like about her is how emotional, vulnerable and faith-led her music is. She finds a way to process her trauma and emotions through relatable lyricism, while also bringing in her faith into other tracks for listeners like myself to understand and relate to. She is truly a star and such an enjoyable artist to listen to. McKayla Twiggs (pop): Her music is so fun and truly shows that she is a daughter of pop. With her high-pitched voice and upbeat tracks, she embodies what being a diva is in the best ways possible. With songs like “Swear On My Sex Life” and “What A Girl Wants”, she elevates the energy in her songs and is quickly becoming such a notable artist, at least in my books. Chxrry (r&b/pop): Another star right here, with features from artists like Mariah the Scientist, she is sure to be big sooner rather than later and she most definitely deserves it. She redefines “Main Character” energy not only in her song titled that, but in her entire discography. With her newest album “U, Me & My Ego” going platinum in my household, it really makes a mark on the R&B scene and has a bunch of bangers on it and I just know her musicality will only grow from here and she will be a household name. Fcukers (electronic): This is truly the furthest electronic artist I stan, as most I listen to typically dip their toes into the pop and hyper-pop scenes. For them, there is just something different about them that is totally gravitating. Listening to their music, like “I Like It Like That” or “if you wanna party, come over to my house”, really transports you to being in the club and just having such a fun time. You instantly want to dance and I feel that everyone deserves to experience their music. Tinashe (alt-r&b): Okay, I know she is now mainstream, but I feel like she still needs to be uplifted. She has been around for a while, and until recently, she hasn’t been getting her flowers, despite her consistently putting out well-worked projects. With her recent album, “Popstar”, she reinvents her style and I love it for her. I knew from the minute “Crash Out” dropped, this was going to be a game-changing project for her and it sure was. The appreciation she is now getting is well deserved and it needs to never end.

Those are just a few artists that I believe are currently killing it and deserve more hype, but if you ever want more recommendations, I highly recommend you follow @WSJURadio on Instagram, where we put out growing and small artists for you to discover!