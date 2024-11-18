The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Netflix is known for consistently releasing amazing original shows and movies. A Netflix original show called “Nobody Wants This” was recently released and it is worth the watch. “Nobody Wants This” is a series where feminist eccentric sex podcast host Joanne, who has never had a healthy relationship, meets a warmhearted sensitive rabbi named Noah dealing with a recent breakup with his long-term girlfriend. The connection between them sparks instantly, but their budding romance causes chaos in both of their lives. Joanne’s sister Morgan, who also happens to be her co-host, thinks her relationship with Noah is clouding her judgment, making their podcast less interesting, and causing her to change who she is. Noah’s Jewish family, on the other hand, hates the idea of him dating a non-Jewish woman and wants him to rekindle his relationship with his long-term ex-girlfriend, Rebecca. The loved ones in both their lives fight back against this new relationship, but despite all of the odds, they prove that love really does rise above all.

This Netflix original series stars Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah. This show is hilarious, light-hearted and hits you right in the feels. It is the true definition of “opposites attract,” as Joanne is exactly what Noah never knew he needed. I thought this series was hilarious and heart-felt and it managed to capture my attention for all 10 episodes. With 20-30-minute episodes, this show is perfect to binge now that the weather is getting colder. This show has a comforting quality to it, which makes the characters feel so real and human. Comedy was a tool used to connect the audience to the characters and it made them more relatable. Netflix does it again as “Nobody Wants This” is a must-see series.