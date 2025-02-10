TV Show Review: Gossip Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been hearing about “Gossip Girl” for years now, but I haven’t invested my time into watching it until recently. It’s safe to say I’m in love with the show. I’ve made it to season four after binging it for a month straight, and so far I can say the show does an incredible job depicting teenage life and the transition into adulthood thereafter.

Even though the show begins in the early 2000s and ends in the early 2010s, it’s still very relatable and comparable to being a teenager today. The two female leads, Blair and Serena, depict girlhood so accurately —– it’s insane. Being a girl isn’t easy, especially when you’re a tween/teen. Drama will always find you no matter how hard you try to avoid it, and with each instance, it tests the strength of your friendships as well as your mental strength. The male leads Chuck, Dan and Nate are good examples of that and sum up what boys are like at that age or one could argue any age, confusing.

My review wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the infamous Jenny Humphrey and Vanessa Abrams, two other female leads within the show. Jenny perfectly depicts a teenage girl struggling with identity issues and wanting so badly to be a part of something but executing it almost every single time. Vanessa is that one person we all know in our lives that is consistently out of the loop somehow. Altogether, each character has a unique way of bringing life to the iconic show.

I grew up with many pretty privileged kids when I was younger, consistently going on luxurious trips to places whose names they couldn’t pronounce correctly. I found a lot of similar traits within the main character, Dan. He comes from a less “well-off” family and finds the elites of society to be very pretentious and soulless. Meanwhile, the other main characters indulge in the fruits of their parents’ labor and various scandals all while navigating the challenges life brings. The scandals, the arguments, the secrets, and the drama all keep you hooked on the show; you’re on the edge of your seat waiting to see how the characters are going to dig themselves out of the new hole they just put themselves in.

In conclusion, it’s safe to say I’m obsessed and will continue to binge-watch the remainder of the show. It’s addicting watching the male and female leads navigate life and resolve their disputes. The push to stay fashionable and relevant also has me hooked —– who doesn’t love characters highly knowledgeable on couture? Overall, I can’t wait to see what happens next! <3