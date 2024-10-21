The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The growing popularity of the Netflix original series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” raises questions about whether directors are using the stories of infamous true crime cases and using known actors to profit. As a criminal justice major and lover of crime-themed television as much as the next person, true crime series are created primarily for profit and entertainment value. True crime series are usually not completely accurate, use A-list actors to increase viewers, and promote the romanticization of serial killers.

Films and television shows about true crime cases aren’t concerned with the facts of the case or portraying events with total accuracy. Directors and writers prioritize sharing the contents of the case in an entertaining way. In “Monsters” specifically, there is an insinuation of a romantic relationship between the Menendez brothers, which is not only false, but a tool used by the writers that is intended to draw in more viewers. Directive choices such as these paint a different picture from reality and cause viewers to lose sight of the tragedy of the case itself. Directors also cast A-list celebrities with large fanbases who watch the series for the actor and romanticize their roles as serial killers. Series like “Dahmer” can lead to the romanticization of serial killers, typically based on their looks. Instead of focusing on the horrible crimes committed, people online are fangirling over their favorite actor and making TikTok edits. A prime example is Evan Peters playing the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. When the series premiered, viewers were more focused on how attractive Evan Peters was and likely failed to pay attention to the horrible crimes Jeffrey Dahmer committed. But it is precisely this reaction that directors and writers were hoping for. Writers add elements into the story solely for entertainment purposes, like the tension between the Menendez Brothers, to maintain the attention of the audience. This, combined with excellent casting, and the project is bound to bring in revenue.

True crime adaptations, while entertaining and thrilling, are not accurate depictions of the killers and the effects of their crimes. The romanticism of serial killers is extremely disrespectful to their victims and their families. It emphasizes that the sole purpose of these adaptations is for production companies to make a profit, and they use the components I mentioned to do so.