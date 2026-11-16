This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most anticipated parts of studying abroad is the opportunity to see different countries. This is not only an invaluable experience because you get to travel around the world, but also invaluable because you will never be this young and able to travel abroad again. During my study abroad experience, I have gotten the opportunity to go to 6 different cities so far, so here is my official ranking of these places and why!

6. Ghent, Belgium

The chocolate and French fry capital of the world. On the good side, Belgium is so beautiful. The architecture was stunning, and Ghent itself has canals running through the city, which add so much natural beauty. The people are super friendly and welcoming to tourists, which makes it very easy to travel. I may be biased because I only went for one day, but there wasn’t much to do. I feel like I looped the city a good 5 times for the 5 hours I was there. If I were there for a weekend trip, I know I would be bored.

5. Valencia, Spain

A beautiful beach town with an amazing culture. Valencia was the first weekend trip I went on. It was early in the summer, so we spent both of the days we were there at the beach. I got an amazing tan and was overall super happy with my experience. The city center was super cute, with a ton of shops and things to see. It is also a huge city, well, much bigger than I anticipated. So it is definitely worth the weekend trip. The downsides for me were the lack of vegetarian-friendly food and the crowd there. I didn’t eat anything other than salad while I was there, so I wasn’t very satisfied. Other than that, the people when we went out were a much older crowd than I typically look for.

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

My most anticipated trip on this list was to Copenhagen. I have wanted to visit Scandinavia for my entire life, so crossing this off my bucket list was a dream come true. It was a beautiful city with many landmarks and a rich history. We were only there for one day, so I feel that contributes to the lower ranking more than anything else. The day we were in Copenhagen, I had the best food of my life at this bakery called Juno (the almond croissant was to die for), and Thai food for dinner, which I had been craving since I landed in Paris. The biggest downside for me was the price of everything. In Denmark, they use DKK, which is a 6:1 conversion with the USD, but everything is like 200 DKK, so the math was so confusing, and I thought things were a lot cheaper than they actually were.

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

The most beautiful place I’ve ever been. Amsterdam caught me by surprise. The first night we got to Amsterdam, it was already dark, so I wasn’t expecting to fall in love so fast. But every little street was just darling, and the canals made it so much better. The fact that they were transitioning to Christmas also made it all the more stunning. The combination of their architecture, canals and Christmas lights was perfect. The two downsides were how small the city is and how safe I felt. We were in Amsterdam for two full days, and we ran out of things to do that weren’t shopping pretty quickly. Additionally, the number of men there was no joke. It didn’t click to me until I was closer to the red-light district. But I definitely felt it more when I went out walking at night.

2. Barcelona, Spain

I am writing this from Barcelona, so maybe I am still falling in love with it. I really didn’t think I would like it as much as I do. I have had some of the best food ever; vegetarian paella is amazing. I may also be biased because I understand the language, which makes traveling so much easier. So far, this city has been so beyond beautiful, and the people have been so friendly. It has also been extremely cheap. I haven’t seen a 1 euro magnet since Rome, and it is so refreshing. Going from Paris prices to these is actually culture shock. There is also a ton of history here, and learning about it has been fun. There really is no downside to being here; I have no complaints at all.

1. Berlin, Germany

My trip to Berlin was honestly life-changing. It was the only solo trip I have taken so far, so maybe that’s why it holds so much significance to me. I have always wanted to go to Berlin, so being there felt unreal. The city did not disappoint. It had so much history that I couldn’t even visit all the sights in one day. I met the loveliest people at my hostel and got the opportunity to learn about their cultures while we explored Berlin together. I had amazing food at amazing prices. It also earns brownie points as Europe’s vegetarian capital, making it a safe place for me. I also felt really at ease there; maybe it was because the people were so friendly to me. More so because they kept thinking I was German, so they were super friendly. I really couldn’t recommend a city more.

Although six cities may not seem like a lot, these experiences have been life-changing. Being able to travel and see these new cultures has been the biggest privilege of my life. Of course, I would recommend Paris above all else, because it’s the best. However, if you are looking to study abroad, I would highly recommend all of these places for at least a day trip. They each have such unique values and have created everlasting memories I will be telling my grandchildren about.