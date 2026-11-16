This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving has got to be in my top 5 favorite holidays, especially now as an out-of-state student. I get to go home and see my family during the holiday of togetherness. We’ve been doing little sentimental traditions ever since I was a baby. Here are a few of my favorites that my family does, that maybe either your family does as well or could add to your Thanksgiving traditions as well!

My all-time favorite is going to my grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving. I have spent maybe half of my summers at my grandma’s house as a child, and have never said no to making that hour drive to her small townhouse in the middle of nowhere. Now, her house is so nostalgic and reminds me of being a small child, especially because I can practically touch the ceiling with my head. Between being in such a cozy space and her house being decorated with fall decorations she’s probably had since my mom was a kid, it’s one of the things I look forward to the most around the Thanksgiving holiday!

Another common tradition my family participates in, which many families do as well, is waking up early to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! My family and I always enjoy watching the fun floats and performances by artists while helping my mom or my grandma with making food or desserts. But if you watch the parade, it’s basically an unspoken rule that you watch the dog show right after. I was raised with just having cats, so learning all the different dog breeds and watching their fun tricks was always interesting and fun to watch.

At my grandma’s house, this tradition was always special to me, as a kid and even now is eating Jell-O before our big Thanksgiving meal. This tradition was an on-and-off one, but whenever we did it, it was my favorite. One recent Thanksgiving, we had Jell-O in fancy cups before eating our meal, and my grandma allowed me to take the rest of the Jell-O leftovers back home, and it was one of my favorite Thanksgiving memories. The younger version of me would’ve been proud and excited that I got to take it back home.

This became a recent tradition me and my mom started doing recently, especially of how much the state of the country has changed in the last few years, but my mom will volunteer with her coworkers to give away turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate and I go on my Instagram to give out resources and organizations that help during the holidays, as this holiday isn’t just being together with your family, but working together to give and allow others to feel grateful during a time of being grateful!

These are just some of the few Thanksgiving traditions me and my family partake in during the holidays; they really make the holiday as special and important as they are and hopefully you and your family may also try out some of these!