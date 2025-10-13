To Her, Who Keeps Fighting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. It could’ve been me. It could’ve been my step-mom. It could’ve been my three aunts. It could’ve been my sister. It could’ve been my teacher but it happened to you. It happened yet you didn’t let that get in the way of life because instead of allowing the news to hurt you, you use it as motivation to push through the days. Out of all the men and women in our family, you continuously prove to be the strongest one over and over again.

1 in 10 women ages 40 and older have never had a breast cancer screening. You found out right before one of the most important days in my life: my sweet sixteen. How did you hold a smile throughout the whole party? I can’t imagine and I never will understand how someone could put on a brave face and act as if nothing happened after receiving such news. Many months later, my cousins and I were taken by surprise when they sat us down to tell us what you were diagnosed with. When caught in its earliest, localized stages, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%. Luckily, you were diagnosed with breast cancer pretty early on and were able to get treatment as soon as possible.

This diagnosis doesn’t change how we view you, in fact, we see you as an even stronger woman who continues to fight illness. You and the millions of people who continue to fight cancer aren’t alone because everyone around is cheering you on. I admire the way in which you continue to live: you sewed my junior prom dress after appointments, you made a hundred empanadas as strands of your hair fell, you proudly volunteer at church despite how nauseous you feel and you still welcomed our family into your home after taking medicine the doctors gave you. And while breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for Hispanic women, you continue to break the standards and you refuse to become another statistic. How is it possible that you repeatedly break standards while being my standard? You’re the most admirable person I know and nothing will ever change that. Breast Cancer has nothing on you. I wrote this letter to you who continues to fight against cancer. I love you, Abuela.