Three Underrated NYC Food Spots You Need to Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in New York City means you’re never far from a good meal. With many restaurants spread across the five boroughs, there is seriously always something to eat around every corner! But with many viral food trends and popular restaurants taking over social media, it’s easy to overlook some incredible places along the way. Whether you’re craving something savory, spicy, or just simply comforting, these three NYC food spots totally deserve a place on your itinerary for your next outing!

Mi Espiguita Taqueria – Astoria, Queens

32-44 31st St., Astoria, NY 11106

There is quite literally nothing like finding a Mexican restaurant that knows how to make a good meal even better. Located beneath the elevated N and W subway tracks in Astoria, Mi Espiguita Taqueria brings such amazing and authentic flavors to the neighborhood. Its menu is full of fresh, delicious options like tacos, generously filled burritos, and cheesy quesadillas. I am more than confident that you will be able to find something for just about every craving. Personally, I think places like Mi Espiguita Taqueria truly make exploring NYC’s food scene so exciting.

Sweet Chick – Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

341 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11238

I don’t know about you, but there’s something about the combination of sweet and savory that I can literally never turn down. Sweet Chick has practically mastered that balance with its signature chicken and waffles. Just imagine crispy, golden fried chicken sitting along super warm, fluffy waffles. Honestly, what more could you really ask for? And if you’re someone like me who enjoys a little spice, the Nashville hot chicken is another super awesome option that’s worth exploring. This is definitely the kind of place I’d keep in mind for a weekend brunch or just a much needed meal after a long week.

Chinaloa – Williamsburg, Brooklyn

185 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY 11211

Okay, Mexican and Asian fusion? You already have my attention. Chinaloa brings together two absolutely incredible cuisines in ways you may not expect, with creative dishes like birria bao buns and chorizo dumplings. Personally, I love the idea of a restaurant that isn’t afraid in the slightest to experiment with flavors and knows how to put its own twist on familiar foods. It’s exciting and absolutely perfect for anyone who tends to order the same thing every time they go out. I believe that some of the best food discoveries happen when you’re willing to try something completely different.

At the end of the day, one of my favorite things about NYC is how much there is to discover, especially when it comes to the food! You could spend years eating your way through the city and still end up stumbling upon somewhere new. So the next time you find yourself scrolling endlessly through restaurant recommendations, consider exploring a different neighborhood instead. Who knows? Your next favorite meal might be waiting somewhere you totally least expect.