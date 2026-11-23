This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since my junior year of high school, I knew I wanted to work in the sports industry. I was always fascinated by the emotional storylines in sports and how sports can bring people together. But I’ll be honest– the thought of me, a woman, taking over a male-dominated field sounded amazing to me as well. From doing long research about my aspiring job of being a marketing manager in high school, to now working multiple sports internships my freshman year of college, I have learned a few things about the sports industry.

One huge thing I’ve learned is what my degree would ultimately do for me. I feel like there’s a huge misconception about majoring in Sports Management. I’ve been asked, “What do you do with your degree?” and a lot of people tend to think you can’t get a job with this degree, and many people who want to major in this turn away from it with the fear of not getting a good-paying job in the future. To answer this, I simply tell them that, like any profession, you often don’t get good-paying jobs with just your undergrad. People who make good money, like doctors and lawyers, pursue additional schooling and get degrees to result in a good-paying job.

Another thing I’ve learned about my career is that it is very connection-based. You will not go far if you don’t network and get to know other people who are also aspiring to work in the same industry or people who are already in the industry. Thankfully, my program makes it very easy to reach out to people who may be able to answer any questions you may have, or even help you seek an opportunity. I have met many amazing people who are in my major and want to also work in the sports industry. We help each other out a lot with finding opportunities, which is how I got a lot of the opportunities I currently have.

Working in the sports industry or not, there will be a lot of people who may not believe in you or believe in all the misconceptions that a career may bring to the table, but it doesn’t matter what they think. At the end of the day, we need someone in every career! The impact you make in your career is what makes the world go around.