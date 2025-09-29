The Wonders of St. John’s Women’s Sports: Volleyball

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St. John’s Volleyball is one of the only sports on campus that is catered only to women. This team, led by Joanne Persico, has taken this program by storm. Persico, St. John’s longest tenured female coach in the history of St. John’s athletics, has 593 wins in her career with the team. From winning Coach of the Year on numerous occasions, and collecting championships across the board, Persico has proven to the school, community and team that her assets are beneficial to keeping volleyball at St. John’s elite and competitive.

Like many other universities, St. John’s has its up-and-coming players to keep an eye out for. Erin Jones has got to be one of the most notable players in the program. The New Mexico native has racked up a long list of titles and accomplishments in her 3 (going on 4) years with the program, like being unanimously selected for the All-BIG EAST Team, being invited to Team USA Open Tryouts, and breaking the BIG EAST single-season triple-double record last season. Other players like Rashanny Solano Smith have gotten attention for achievements like being named the Best Libero during the U-21 Pan-American Cup as well as getting a team-best of 458 digs in her freshman year. These two have proven their ability, athleticism and contribution to the team, but there’s a new face to keep a particular eye out for freshman Chloe Bell. Holding the second highest amount of points and kills on the team (following Jones), the rookie is tied for Sets played this season. Meaning in just her first few collegiate appearances, Persico is testing her ability and showcasing the potential Bell has, and Bell has only proven that potential to be true talent. At this pace, the middle blocker will be on track to become one of the program’s more notable and impressive players during her time at St. John’s.

It’s players like these, and teams like ours that make women’s sports what they are. The effort, hard work and grit these players put into performance against the best of the best prepares these athletes for a world in professional sports. As we see a rise in women’s sports success in the sports industry, like the growth of the WNBA or even women’s soccer, it is important to recognize and support the other teams that build players on the way. Like our St. John’s volleyball program. This past weekend, the Red Storm began their in-conference season, beginning Big East play. Although this season has gotten off to a rougher start, slow and steady wins the race. There is nothing this team, with the coaches and players alike, cannot handle. One thing about St. John’s is we fight. This team works hard and best utilizes their talents to tackle their opponents as best that they can do. As fans, we need to show out for these players and give them the support they need to perform and represent our school. You can catch their next home game here at St. John’s on October 10th at 7pm, where we as a Her Campus chapter, but also as fellow women on campus, will be showing up and showing out to support the team! We hope fellow students can join us for a night of fun, provided with treats to enjoy during the game. You can stay updated on all things St. John’s Volleyball on their Instagram page, @stjohnsvball .