This Women’s History Month, I think about all the amazing women in this world. The trailblazers, hard workers, and daymakers have accomplished so much over time, despite the struggles and barriers against us. Being a woman means being strong, independent and fierce, and I want to honor a few women who I look up to in my life and all they do.

Raye: I have loved Raye for a very long time. Known for her viral hit, “Escapism,” Raye has taken over the music industry with her fun, jazz songs and impressive vocal skills. Her voice carries volumes, and despite leaving her record deal to become an independent artist, she still found a way to triumph beyond that big setback and become much more successful without them. Her ability to work hard and invest in herself to get her to where she is now is so inspiring and shows that if you follow your dreams and work hard towards them, nothing is impossible.

Kamala Harris: As a Government & Politics student, these next three are dear to me. Kamala Harris broke down barriers never done before. As the first-ever female Vice President, she opened the doors for so many women in government. Holding the highest office a woman has ever held, she showed girls all over the country that we can and we will. No matter what roadblocks or restrictions women face, they can and will be overcome, and the fight is always worth fighting. For me, she showed me that it is possible, that reaching for our goals isn’t reaching for the stars but reaching for what we deserve and has inspired me to always keep going. She faced so much discrimination and hate during her career but she always focused on being great at her job and helping those around her, and that got her to be the first female VP by doing so.

Angela Alsobrooks: Senator Angela Alsobrooks represents me in Congress, and previously as my former County Executive. I saw firsthand the hard work she put in to work for my hometown county, and the people within it. I saw her grassroots campaign for Senate, where her primary opponent’s main tactic was to attack her and call her “unqualified” even though she very much was — his issue is that she was a she. Her qualifications and strength as a candidate and person were constantly criticized because she was a woman and people didn’t want to take her seriously because of that. Regardless, she rose above and kept working hard and rightfully earned her spot to represent Maryland in Congress. She showed me that, especially in my career field, hard work and selflessness pay off.

Jasmine Melak: Jasmine was the Chief of Staff for the first job I ever held. While knowing her, I saw her manage a large scale campaign, facilitate a government office and help assist constituents and delegates with legislative services. The way I saw her through my eyes was as a role model. Everything I did and do now mimics the traits and skills I picked up from working with her. Whenever someone asks me what I want to do or become after college, I just describe who she is and the work I saw her do. I hope one day I can be as great of a political staffer as she was and can make an impact on the people around me, as she did with me.

My Sister: Growing up with a sister with a large age gap, I feel like I always had a reason to look up to her. When I was little, she was a high schooler, which was so grown up and cool to me. When she moved away to serve in the army when I was about 9 or 10, I would constantly talk about her, and worry too. Growing up without her around was tough, but she always made up for it and made sure we were always close. She has lived so much life in her young 27 years of life, but I’m glad I had her to look up to, to know what to do and not do, and have her by my side.