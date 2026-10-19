The ultimate Halloween Girls night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing like spending the night with your girls as the perfect time to plan a spooky, cozy girls’ night with delicious treats, scary movies and unforgettable memories that will last you a lifetime. Whether you’re staying in or getting dressed up to go out, you should make Halloween extra special.

The first thing is to create a crazy perfect atmosphere for your friends to decorate your place with little mini pumpkins, orange balloons,or having cute Halloween candles, and candies on a table to get in the Halloween spirit. Having extra pillows and a cozy blanket to make your space feel welcoming and warm will add an extra touch. Create a playlist you can jam out to with your friends by adding your favorite songs throughout the night.

No girly night is complete without a cute little movie to watch. Have a few movies at the start of the night and pick out funny, classy and scary movies to have different options for you and your girls. You can also watch nostalgic films that bring you back to your childhood. Grab some snacks and popcorn, turn off the light and then get comfortable and cozy with your girls and have an amazing movie night marathon.

You can also make fun Halloween snacks that not only perfectly pair with your movies, but also just to sit down and chat and snack on something that is full of Halloween goodies. Or, you can make it with your friends as a cute activity, like chocolate-covered strawberries, decorating them as ghosts or spiders, or making caramel apples or Halloween-themed cupcakes. You can also add a hot chocolate station that has chocolate drizzle and marshmallows, so it’ll be a perfect warm treat to have. Always take cute photos of you girls making memories and having fun.

You can also paint pumpkins as a group activity. That way, your creative side will take over by making unique designs and personalizing them to your style. Having fun with your girls and taking cute photos with your little pumpkins to take home is a great memory.

End the evening in matching pajamas, take photos and enjoy your favorite little sweet treat. The best part of Halloween is not just about the candy, but it’s also about spending time with your favorite people! So, grab your girls and plan out a perfect spooky night.