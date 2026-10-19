The Ultimate Fall Bucket-List for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall in full swing, most college students want to make the most of it. With the fall aesthetic dominating many “For You” pages, it might make students want to start living it, but how? What are the fall bucket-list activities that will make you feel fulfilled with your experience?

1. Study in a Cafe

One of the more popular fall activities seems to be studying in a cafe. Although this is something you can do all year round, the experience seems to trend around the fall season online. People seem to be attracted to the idea of finding a comfortable environment inside while the weather is growing colder, grabbing a bite to eat (and perhaps a pumpkin spice latte) and getting some schoolwork done.

Since school also recently started up and is slowly getting more intense, most people seem to be in the studying mindset as well. By romanticizing what others may see as a struggle and making it enjoyable, you’re conditioning yourself to look forward to your study sessions, preparing you for success.

2. Visit a Bookstore

While being in this studious mindset, why not pick up a good book as well? Another popular fall-themed activity is reading and visiting bookstores. Now that things are getting chillier out, most people want to spend their time indoors. Reading is a great way to keep your mind sharp and fix your attention span that doomscrolling is destroying.

By going to a bookstore to browse, you can find the genres that you like the best. Remember, reading is not just for the fall season. It’s something fun to do all year round, not to mention how rewarding it is.

3. Watching Movies

Another activity you might enjoy indoors is watching movies. With Halloween right around the corner, it might be fun to watch some movies that are more on-theme. If you want a good scare, you can go for a horror movie like Annabelle or The Shining, some of the more popular titles. There are also some newer films that you can check out, such as Obsession, which was trending over the summer. If you want to watch something more nostalgic and family-friendly, you can go for The Nightmare Before Christmas or Coraline.

The other great thing about movies is that you can watch them on your own or have a movie night with your friends or family. The possibilities are endless.

4. Go Shopping

Who doesn’t love a shopping spree? Another fun thing to do this fall is to shop around for your new fall wardrobe. As college students, we tend to be on a budget a lot of the time. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to something once in a while. You can also check out thrift shops for great finds at a discount.

Window shopping is also a fun alternative, especially when you go with friends. If you don’t feel you truly need to buy something or want to save your money for better things, browsing is a great way to have fun and clear your mind from the stresses of everyday life.

5. Outdoor Activities

Many might argue that fall is a great season because of the weather. You still get warm days, but nothing too unbearably hot. This is the perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors, especially before everything becomes freezing cold for the winter.

With the fall foliage on full display, taking a relaxing walk through the woods or a park might be the perfect fall refresher for you and the best way to romanticize the season. With New York City being so close, Central Park is another great place to explore.

If you’re feeling bold and really want to fully immerse yourself in the season, you can even visit cemeteries. Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn is a popular one, and they even host events and have tours for you to check out.

6. Self-Care Night

Maybe after a long day of being outdoors, you want to stay inside. Setting aside an evening just for yourself is a great way to recharge. But what can you do during the evening? Surely, you don’t want to sit around doomscrolling.

The best way to find something enjoyable is to think about your hobbies. What do you usually not have time for that you’d love to do? Maybe you love making art but haven’t had the time lately. Maybe you enjoy reading. Maybe there’s a movie you haven’t gotten around to watching. Journaling about your day is also a great way to unwind.

Remember, this is your night, and you can do whatever you want with it, even if it’s just getting to bed early to catch up on your lost sleep.

7. Visit a Farm

When many people think of fall, they might think of pumpkin picking, apple picking, or corn mazes. These are all activities one can typically find at a farm. This fall, make an effort to do your research and find one that has what you’re looking for. These activities are very fun to do with your family and friends as well.

In addition to harvesting these crops, you can also use them in your baking. You can make apple or pumpkin pies, breads, or even muffins. If your friends also enjoy this hobby, you can make a whole day of fall fun out of it.

8. Haunted Houses

If you’re on the braver side, checking out a haunted house is the perfect fall activity for you. Around this time of year, many different places are popping up, so it’s best to do your research and find a place that best fits what you’re looking for, whether it be themes, locations, or rules. Inviting some friends along makes the scares even more fun.

Remember, no two people are the same. In order to make sure you make the most out of your fall, you need to remember to write out your bucket list. When you write things down, you’re already part of the way there. It’s like making a promise to yourself that you will do something, as well as giving you a reminder so you won’t forget to achieve it. No two fall bucket lists are the same, so make sure yours is filled with everything you hope for this fall!