As the days get shorter and the air gets colder, memories of my childhood run through my head and the excitement of the upcoming holidays dance through my heart. Thanksgiving has always been one of the most cherished times of the year for me, not just because of the incredible food or the much-needed four-day weekend, but because it is an opportunity to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. With the hustle of life, it can be so easy to get lost in day-to-day struggles and end up overlooking what is truly important — family, gratitude and the simple joys that make our lives richer. Thanksgiving is more than just a holiday; it is a moment of connection, a time to pause your life to enjoy time with your family and remind ourselves of the blessings we may often take for granted.

The Heart of Thanksgiving: Family Traditions

My Thanksgiving routine starts on the Wednesday before the holiday. My family and I go over to my Gram’s house Wednesday afternoon and begin to prepare. I have been in charge of making the stuffing since before I could remember, sitting at that dining room table picking apart what feels like endless loaves of bread is something I look forward to every year. My parents work on preparing other side dishes while my Gram starts on the turkey. And in the background of all of this, we have “Miracle on 34th Street” on the TV. We eventually go home and go to sleep so that I can wake up early enough to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade with my mom. When we see Santa on his float, that’s how we know it’s time to start getting ready for dinner. These traditions have evolved over the years, but the thankful spirit remains constant.

Growing Older

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed that the “magic” of the holiday season— that sense of childlike wonder— can sometimes feel harder to find. There’s a moment in every person’s life when the thrill of the holidays starts to fade. I’ve felt that shift: the sense that maybe Thanksgiving was more magical as a child when everything seemed brighter and I wasn’t burdened with responsibility. But I’ve also learned that the magic doesn’t disappear — it grows. As we get older, we take on the role of the memory-keeper, the one who continues traditions. There is a certain joy in that. The magic of Thanksgiving, I’ve found, is not in the simplicity of childhood, but in the deeper understanding of what it means to be together. It’s the laughter of loved ones, in the quiet moments of reflection and in the comfort of knowing that, even when things change, traditions live on.

Missing Loved Ones

I know I’m not alone in feeling the weight of missing loved ones at the Thanksgiving table, people whose laughter and warmth once filled the room. It’s easy to feel their absence deeply, especially when the holidays seem to magnify the space they left behind. But even in that sadness, there’s something profoundly beautiful about how their memory lives on. In my family, we make sure to include those who are no longer with us in the conversation. We laugh about their quirks, tell stories of how they would have reacted to the year’s events, and keep their legacy alive in the traditions they helped create. There’s a comfort in remembering them, a sense of connection that transcends time. The love we shared with those past loved ones doesn’t vanish with their physical absence — it simply transforms into an enduring presence.

The Importance of Thanksgiving

In our increasingly fragmented world, it can be easy to forget the power of slowing down and reflecting. Thanksgiving reminds us of the importance of connecting — not just with our families, but with ourselves. In a time when social media can sometimes distort reality, the act of simply being present with the people we love is more valuable than ever. The importance of Thanksgiving goes beyond the meal or the traditions. It’s about taking a moment to remember how interconnected we are, to appreciate the relationships that sustain us, and to recognize that, even in the most difficult of times, there is always something to be thankful for. No matter how turbulent the world may feel, we can always find grounding in those moments of gratitude.

As we enter the holiday season, let’s take a step back and remember what really matters. Thanksgiving invites us to slow down, reflect and appreciate the things we often overlook in our busy lives. It’s a chance to connect with family, to pause in gratitude, and to feel the magic — not just as children, but as adults who understand the deeper layers of what it means to give thanks. In a world that constantly asks for more — more work, more consumption, more achievement — Thanksgiving reminds us that sometimes the best gift we can give is our presence. And in a time when everything is moving so quickly, we can all benefit from the invitation to simply stop and savor what truly makes life worth living. Family, love and gratitude — these are the gifts that make Thanksgiving not just another day on the calendar, but a moment to truly cherish.