The Top 5 Best Bathrooms at St. John’s University

Everyone has to go, but where do you go? Like any other public space, there are going to be nasty or busy bathrooms on campus. However, I took on the journey of visiting most public bathrooms on campus and I have put together my Top 5 spots on campus to use the restroom based on cleanliness, amount of people and available resources.

Honorable Mention- St. Augustine Hall Floor 4: Just a generic bathroom that has a decent amount of stalls. There is space to hang up your coats and put your stuff down. The lighting was brighter than most bathrooms on campus, was very clean and not many people were also in it when I went.

5. St. Albert’s Hall Floor 3: This bathroom had more natural lighting than any of the bathrooms I visited on campus. Although it was dated and small, and may have had a few random chairs and lockers in it, it was very empty and very clean. It also had plenty of sinks, mirrors and toilet paper. It had everything you could ask for, however, since it is smaller, it probably fills up much quicker than most bathrooms.

4. Marillac Hall Sub-Basement: No one is ever on this floor, which means that no one is ever in this restroom. It’s the same size as every other bathroom in Marillac, and convenient and quick to get to most of the time since Marillac is a hub for all things classes, clubs and food. It’s typically more stocked and cleaner than every other bathroom in Marillac, however, that’s a really low bar. The only big downside here is there is absolutely no internet connection whatsoever. So if you pay this bathroom a visit, make sure you have a playlist downloaded or a game that doesn’t require wifi if you need any form of distraction.

3. St. John’s Hall Basement: The thing that sucks about this building is that there’s only women’s restrooms on the 2nd floor and basement. So there are chances that people will use this restroom, however, I have never ran into someone in this bathroom. Maybe I’ve been really lucky, but since there’s no actual classroom’s on this floor, you don’t usually see many students on it, let alone in the restrooms. Especially because there are more known restrooms nearby. However, this one isn’t that bad. A bit dated like St. Al’s but has always been very quiet, very stocked up on everything and typically clean. It gets the job done quite well.

2. The Law School Ground Floor: A bit further out and much more unique but honestly a great secret that I am giving up here. Just down the hall from the Law School Cafeteria is a women’s locker room. What do future lawyers need a locker room for? I couldn’t tell you. But in this locker room is a bathroom just a little bit further down. This locker room has got to be the most outdated space on campus I’ve been to. A little bit creepy, eerie and surreal, however the quietest, most emptiest space I’ve been to on campus. I was so fascinated by this hidden spot that I waited in the locker room for around 20 minutes and no one ever came in nor went past to the bathroom. And it was completely stocked and very clean too. If it wasn’t an additional walk out of the way to get to, I would honestly see myself going there more. Although the vibes gave off 50’s (even with infographic posters that haven’t been changed in decades), this has got to be the most peaceful and chill bathroom I’ve been to on campus. If it weren’t for the outdated aesthetic, it would have taken #1.

1. St. Vincent’s Health Science Center Basement: There’s two parts to this. To preface, this isn’t even fair. This is the newest building on campus so it already had the level up, especially because the school does its best to preserve the new building feel and keep it as clean and presentable as possible. However, that completely worked on me. They have two types of bathrooms on this floor. The main women’s restroom is a huge long hall of plenty of stalls, all of which were clean, stocked and empty – free of people. Since this building is a new remodel, the aesthetic of the bathroom is very decorated and very modern, with the nicest lighting that anyone could ask for. This bathroom gave rich and elegant and was one of the nicest bathrooms I’ve been to in the city. Also on this floor were individual bathrooms. Sort of like handicap or family bathrooms, these were just individual rooms for people to use. Just as clean and fancy, but even more space for one person. Some of them even had full blown showers. For what? I couldn’t tell you, but they were no joke and they worked! Even though a brand new building should be the nicest one and should be impressive, my socks were blown away regardless. And it’s not inconvenient to get to. All of the bathrooms in this building are just as nice, but the basement is the cleanest and most emptiest of them all.

I hope that this guide helps those who need a spot to go alone. I also hope this encourages students to find their safe spot – whether that be a bathroom or not – venture around campus and find those secret spots you didn’t know were there!