The Sombr TikTok Controversey if You’re Employed

A few weeks ago, on October 16, twenty-five year-old TikTok creator @meganator__, known as “Meg,” posted a video about attending a concert for the 20-year-old singer-songwriter Sombr, where she expressed that it was “by far genuinely the worst concert I’ve been to in my life.” Since this first video, it has prompted a response from other concert-goers who agreed with her reaction, Sombr’s fans, as well as the artist himself. This later sparked a debate about age and appropriateness for live performances.

Sombr rose to stardom on TikTok earlier in 2025 thanks to his viral hits “Back to Friends” and “Undressed.” Later, his first full-length album, “I Barely Know Her,” dropped on August 22, 2025. To promote it, he launched his first major tour, The Late Nights and Young Romance Tour, across North America. Meg attended the Washington, D.C. show, which she described as “by far genuinely the worst concert I’ve been to in my life, for a multitude of reasons.” She detailed that experience in her video, explaining her experience at the show, which she attended with her boyfriend, and was taken aback by the overall tone and presentation.

Throughout the concert, Meg noted that the humor Sombr used around his fans felt immature, citing the “67” joke and other niche meme references. Additionally, at one point, Sombr hosted a segment called “The Sombr Dating Show,” where he asked his predominantly tween audience to call their “toxic exes.” At that point, Meg characterized the event as “cringe” and alleged that the jokes Sombr made at the concert were inappropriate given the age of the audience, such as asking the audience to “bark for him,” and other vulgar and suggestive remarks.

Following that viral post, Sombr released his own video responding to the claims she made. He said that he had faced a “massive body-shaming hate train” online as a result of that video. He insisted that he is inclusive in his concerts, welcoming “every age, sex, sexuality, gender, and race” to enjoy his content. During his response, Sombr also pointed out that if a 25-year-old attends a concert for a 20-year-old popstar whose audience skews younger, they should perhaps expect younger fans, considering it “just a skill issue.” Notably, he denied that the show segment or his banter were meant to be manipulative of younger fans, emphasising that he “makes jokes for five minutes” and otherwise focuses on music.

Eventually, Meg released follow-up videos responding to Sombr, and other hateful comments she received from Sombr’s fans, who defended the artist vehemently. The types of comments she received escalated to include death threats, as her original video had more than 6.5 million views. This topic has also gained national attention with articles in Vox, CNN, and USA Today.

A deeper layer to this controversy involves the nature of parasocial relationships, which are one-sided emotional bonds that fans develop with public figures, particularly online creators. Sombr’s rise on TikTok was also aided by his younger persona and humor, which fostered a sense of intimacy and accessibility. This dynamic can blur the boundaries between the performer and the audience, especially among younger fans who feel a personal connection to him.

What originally started as a TikTok video by a 25-year-old concert attendee has snowballed into a broader conversation about age, culture and expectations in live music. This incident underscores how, in the digital era, social media has transformed how celebrities communicate with fans and how fans perceive their relationship with that artist. In Sombr’s case, Meg’s critique illustrates how parasocial attachment can distort criticism, transforming a subjective concert review into a perceived personal attack. At this point, concerts are no longer isolated long events, but rather the extension of ongoing digital relationships.