The Power of Manifestation: Winning at the VMAs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year’s VMAs were a crazy and truly life-changing experience for me. The day started with me waking up around 3 p.m. and, on a whim, deciding I desperately wanted to go. I had recently applied to be a seat filler with 1iota, but hadn’t heard back, which would have discouraged most people. But I decided to go anyway, holding onto a small prayer and some severe manifestation. I arrived at UBS Arena around 5:30 p.m. and walked around the venue, just taking in the sights. I was almost ready to give up and go home, but I decided to take one last walk around the building.

That’s when it happened.

A girl came up to me out of nowhere and said, “Hey, do you have a ticket?” When I told her no, she simply handed me one and said she had an extra. I was in complete shock and didn’t know what to do as this was literally a dream come true. She told me she was looking for someone alone, as she didn’t want to break up a friend group. Her kindness was a genuine surprise, and a lesson to never doubt the powers of manifestation and a good prayer.

I went inside with a ticket for section 214, row 2, seat 7, and the night was already a success. Once inside, they were giving away so many things for free, including a new “Cotton Candy Float” drink from Burger King and lots of chips. They also had a special promotion where a small group of people would find a sticker under their drink and win a big prize to be shipped to their house. I felt so lucky because I was one of the people who won, and I can’t wait to receive it in the mail.

After a while, we were allowed to wander around during commercial breaks, and I ended up moving down to the 100s, getting a perfect view of the stage. I made sure I wasn’t intruding on anyone, and the seat attendant confirmed the spot was empty. It was so cool seeing artists like Doja Cat, Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and Busta Rhymes up close. My favorite person I saw was Ariana Grande accepting her many awards, and my favorite performance was definitely by Tate McRae.

It was an incredible and memorable experience that I will never forget. It was a night that taught me to trust my gut, believe in serendipity and always keep an open mind to the unexpected. The feeling of being in that arena, watching my favorite artists live, was truly unparalleled.