“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” — When the Author Takes the Director’s Chair

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Turning beloved books into films establishes an exhilarating link between written stories and visual storytelling, offering fresh ways to engage with and access the material. However, the least successful adaptations often achieve the opposite, failing to capture the essence of the original work. Cinema not only introduces stories to those who would not leaf through the pages of a novel, but also plays a crucial role in ensuring that those tales resonate with the broader audience while maintaining their depth. Popular tales like “Harry Potter” captivated audiences worldwide with their magical essence, but translating such complex narratives proves to be a challenging journey. Despite these difficulties, there are still many book-to-film adaptations that manage to retain the heart of the story. One of my personal favorites is “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” a cherished read from my childhood.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” was adapted from Stephen Chbosky’s 1999 novel, where the film not only captured the essence of the book but also managed to elevate it in new and meaningful ways. What sets this adaptation apart is the unique position of its director: Stephen Chbosky himself. This rare instance of an author transitioning to a director for their own work resulted in a film that stayed true to its literary roots while expanding its impact through the visual medium.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” follows Charlie, a socially awkward high school freshman dealing with the aftermath of trauma and the difficulties of adolescence. The novel, told through a series of letters written by Charlie to an anonymous friend, dives into themes of mental health, friendship and self-discovery. Its raw, introspective style and poignant narrative quickly earned it a cult following, making it a cherished coming-of-age story for many readers.

Stephen Chbosky’s decision to direct the film adaptation was both bold and intuitive. Having written the novel, Chbosky had a profound understanding of Charlie’s inner world and the story’s emotional depth. This intrinsic knowledge allowed him to craft a screenplay that remained faithful to the source material while exploring new dimensions through cinematic techniques.

The film’s use of music was particularly notable. The soundtrack, which includes tracks from the 1990s, not only evokes the era in which the story is set but also underscores the emotional tone of the film. The music helps to create a nostalgic yet timeless atmosphere, resonating with both fans of the book and new audiences alike.

Many book-to-film adaptations struggle with capturing the nuances of their source material, often resulting in a diluted or altered narrative. However, Chbosky’s involvement ensured that the film maintained the heart and soul of the book. The characters’ authenticity, the intimate portrayal of Charlie’s struggles and the novel’s distinctive voice were preserved, giving fans of the book a sense of continuity and respect for the original work. The film’s cinematography, music and casting choices were thoughtfully crafted to enhance the story’s themes.

Upon its release in 2012, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” was met with success. But the film’s impact extends beyond its cinematic achievements; it has also played a significant role in raising awareness about mental health issues and fostering conversations about the challenges faced by young people.

By directing his own novel, Chbosky offered a perfect representation of his story, creating a film that resonates with audiences in a way that few adaptations do. This unique synergy between author and director has resulted in a film that not only honors its literary roots but also stands as a remarkable achievement in its own right.