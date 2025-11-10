The Perfect Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer has come and gone. The air has gotten colder, the leaves are changing color and something about the crisp weather just makes you want to listen to songs that make you feel like you’re in a coming-of-age movie. I pride myself on my carefully curated seasonal Spotify playlists, and here are some of the songs I think deserve a permanent spot on your playlist for fall. Whether you’re taking a walk and admiring the foliage and falling leaves, baking cinnamon rolls or curled up in bed scrolling on Pinterest, these songs encapsulate the air of autumn perfectly.

There She Goes- The La’s

Did someone say Gilmore Girls? Listen to this song while taking a walk and tell me you don’t feel like you’re Rory Gilmore walking in the streets of Stars Hollow.

Heaven or Las Vegas- Cocteau Twins

Any Cocteau Twins song just radiates autumn. This one is a favorite for long drives upstate. You can’t quite make out the lyrics, yet somehow the song is addicting to listen to, which is what makes it so unique.

Tis’ Autumn- Nat King Cole

This is THE autumn baking/studying/reading song. Something about jazz in the fall is so much better than jazz in any other season. It’s perfectly calm enough to be able to listen while studying or doing homework assignments.

1979- The Smashing Pumpkins

A little fun, a little grunge, very autumn. Pairs perfectly with some low rise jeans and a beat up pair of Converse.

Kiss Me- Sixpence None the Richer

If you want to feel like the main character in a 90’s rom-com, this is the one.

Fade Into You- Mazzy Star

Sleepy and cozy. You can’t not love this song. My personal favorite for long train commutes.

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)- Taylor Swift

It’s extremely hard to believe this song is ten minutes long because it’s just that good. Even if you’re not the biggest Taylor Swift fan, this song will probably be an exception.

Honorable Mentions: ANY song by The Cranberries, TV Girl, The Sundays and Mazzy Star.

Trust me and just give these a listen. Hopefully they’ll make it onto your autumn playlists as well. Fall is fleeting, but these songs make the season feel a little bit longer. Happy listening!