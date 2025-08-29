The New Year Brings New Possibilities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Year 1 of college was definitely an experience. Although the year ended strong, there were a lot of things that could have gone better. I could’ve made better friends, stayed away from the bad ones, gotten better grades, balanced my schedule and the list goes on. But, dwelling on what I could’ve done doesn’t change anything. It’s what I choose to do differently that will make the bigger impact. This year will be a testimony to my commitment to making college the best experience I can.

For starters, who you hang around makes you who you are. They aren’t your identity but they take up a chunk of your experience. There’s only so little months in a semester, and every prolonged friendship makes a difference in how your year will go. I’m starting the year off with a whole new set of friends that I didn’t have a year ago. Friends that are driven, supportive, kind and don’t hold me back. Finding friends that suit me and bring joy into my days helps me further become the best version of myself. There is never a need to change my behaviors and interests for others anymore.

My grades. My GPA wasn’t as bad as I always thought it was. Especially for a freshman who had moved away, I didn’t do bad at all. But there is always room for improvement. One of my personal goals this year is to achieve all A’s in one or both of my semesters. This will take a lot of work, dedication and sleepless nights but I am paying too much for an education to be wasted. I’m probably in over my head and a bit hopeful, but now that I am used to college courses, I should perform better.

Spending my time productively doing what I love. I have always been a busy girl, always keeping my schedule completely filled. This is sometimes stressful but keeps me going and never allows a dull moment. I have given myself plenty of responsibilities this year. From becoming my Chapter’s Her Campus President, to a Secretary of a volunteer club, to a radio host and tour guide, but overall a student. I will have to master balance so I don’t boil over. These responsibilities come with great stress and potential burden, but give me time and tasks to enjoy myself and do things I am interested in outside of the classroom. My biggest piece of advice to any incoming college students is to join at least one club that has nothing to do with your major. Find a space to make friends that you won’t be competing with for the next 4 years. Do things you love and enjoy to make stressful times a little bit easier.

Lastly, finding time to treat myself. As busy as I am, I need to remember I matter, too and so does my sanity. I need to be on top of caring for myself physically and mentally. Eating properly, working out, making sure my environment is tidy, giving myself time to rest– all of which are so important. This is a responsibility in itself. I’m living in my own space this year and need to learn how to motivate myself enough to take care of myself. I’ve decided that every Sunday will serve as a self-reset day, where I do nothing school related (or try not to) and dedicate the day to relaxing, treating myself and regrouping before the week begins.

All of these things are factors into what will (hopefully) make this school year a great one. I simply cannot wait for this year to begin and am so excited to see what life brings. College is a once in a lifetime experience that deserves to be cherished and made the best out of. I hope these goals help me do my part in making this year a better year!