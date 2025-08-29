The Most Underrated Summer Spots in Queens, NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To the rest of the world, the hustle & bustle, liveliness and city life of NYC is thought to be confined to Manhattan’s border, but this couldn’t be farther from the truth! As a Queens native, I believe the best (and most affordable) activities are in Queens. Here are a few of my favorite places to go in the summer:

Main St., Flushing: What some call NYC’s “real Chinatown”, Flushing is home to an abundance of hidden gems! Tangram mall is one of my favorites, with a craft shop where you can make your own bracelets, and decorate jewelry boxes and phone cases at an affordable price. It’s also home to a food court, my favorite place being Money Cake, a fruit pastry shop! Steinway St, Astoria: Avid thrifter/shopper? Steinway is right up your alley! Home to lots of trendy yet affordable thrift & regular stores, this is one of the best places to find new clothes. Queens Night Market: From May until mid-October, the Queens night market pops up in Corona Park Flushing Meadows every Saturday from 4PM-12AM. Entry is free for all, and there are vendors from just about every continent. From East Asian cuisine, European treats and even African food, this night market has everything! My personal favorite was the Pakistani stand, where I tried samosa chaat and pakora. In addition to the food stands, there’s also henna artists, natural skincare, body product shops and loads more. Definitely recommend visiting this place at least once, even for vegetarians/pescatarians! Bell Boulevard, Bayside: Literally ALL of my favorite restaurants are here. Here, you’ll find the most amazing food from all parts of the world in homey, unique restaurants. Some spots are pricier than others, but plenty are affordable and delicious, such as Kyuramen and Krave It. My personal favorite dessert shop is T-swirl crepe, which offers sweet and savory fresh crepes. Queens Center Mall, Middle Village: A big mall with all the popular stores. It is easily accessible by train or bus, so it is a great option as a meet-up spot for hanging out with friends. It also has a food court with tons of fast food options and of course, snack spots like Auntie Anne’s! Francis Lewis Park, Whitestone: My favorite park in all of Queens, the elite picnic spot! It’s right under the Whitestone Bridge so it’s perfect for pictures and nothing beats that sunset! Fort Totten, Bayside: Every year at the start of summer, the Bayside Historical Society hosts a huge fireworks show in the Fort Totten park. It’s a clean, spacious park and the fireworks are so pretty.

These are just a few of my favorite places, Queens is one of the most diverse places in the world! It’s definitely worth taking one day this summer to pick an area and explore for yourself.