The Meaning of School Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

Although this is my second year at St. John’s, since my first semester, I’ve always done my best to represent this school with as much confidence and pride as possible.

There was just something in the air that afternoon when I toured SJU for the first time. I was happy and overjoyed as soon as I set foot here. The endless options, the friendliness of the tour guides, and the fact that I felt like I had just the right amount of space to grow.

I was unsure of where I wanted to go for college, but I knew that I wanted freedom and space. During my first semester, I wanted to be as involved as possible, taking as many opportunities as awaited me.

Although we are a large commuter school, what I truly admire about St. John’s is their commitment to making us happy and comfortable on campus. Between all of the club activities and giveaway events.

I never get bored, and when I talk about my school, the sense of pride I get is so different from any of my past educational experiences. St. John’s is flexible and just makes sense. We have our moments of chaos, but it’s this freedom that we get that just makes you sort of feel alive, you know? You just can’t help but love it.