The Masterful World of Couture: Spring/Summer 2026 Edition

This January, a multitude of fashion houses put down their needles and threads to showcase their Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection in Paris, France. Fashion houses from all over the world were ready to reveal their expert tailoring and craftsmanship on the runway, and I was not disappointed in the slightest. Brands such as Aelis, Miss Sohee and Schiaparelli stood out to me, and they all did an impeccable job at showing what their brand can create when the highest form of craftsmanship is on the table.

Sofia Crociani, the creative director at Aelis, paraded her Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection titled “STATUARY” during couture week. In 23 looks, Crociani designed pieces that mimicked Greco-Roman statues and sculptures. The draping of the dresses, look 1 and 18 for instance, resemble the fluidity of ancient Greek clothing. Crociani and her team at Aelis did a lovely job at reimagining the ingenuity of sculptures in a 21st-century context. I invite you all to take a look at Aelis’ newest couture collection.

Miss Sohee’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection graced Paris’ fashion scene. Sohee Park, the founder and creative director of Miss Sohee, showcased her designs in an opulent venue, with gilded wall decorations that were hard to miss. Her collection had a nice balance of neutral colors such as white and beige, while having rich, deep jewel tone dresses as well. Look 12 was ultimately my favorite from this collection, which consisted of a dreamy, light blue satin skirt paired with a delicate fan that acted as a top. I can picture looks 5 and look 28 on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, or a prestigious fundraising gala. Miss Sohee’s designs allow the viewer to imagine an opulent fantasy.

Daniel Roseberry never fails to amaze me with his couture collections for Schiaparelli, and his Spring/Summer 2026 designs are no exception. Inspired by the animal kingdom, looks 9 and 10 appear to be scorpion-like tails attached to them. Almost all of the looks have sharp, structural elements, whether it’s on a bustier on look 27, or a sleeveless top that resembles an exoskeleton on look 8. Daniel Roseberry celebrated all walks of life in this collection, and he did an impeccable job. Look 29 is my personal favorite due to its masterfully crafted jacket, with the multi-colored feathers and horns on it. Schiaparelli is a brand that makes fashion imaginative and fun for the viewer at home, or front row.

Couture week is always a favorite of mine, because I get the chance to marvel at the superb tailoring and the story a designer is trying to capture. Although haute couture has a scarce availability to the general public, its recognition skyrockets in January and July. I invite you, the reader, to look up the Spring/Summer 2026 couture collections, to see the beauty I see in fashion.