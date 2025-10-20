The Great Holiday Debate of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 1993 stop-motion animated classic, “The Nightmare Before Christmas, ” has become a staple of both Halloween and Christmas. But which genre does it truly belong to? Is it a Halloween movie sprinkled with Christmas spirit, or a Christmas movie with a spooky twist? Though it can fit both categories, I think it is ultimately a Halloween movie, and here are a few reasons why:

1. Setting and Characters

Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and all the other main characters (aside from Santa Claus) are all citizens of Halloween Town, the primary setting of the movie. If the movie were set in Christmas Town with the occasional visit to Halloween Town, then it would be a much different story. The dark, gothic atmosphere of the main setting makes for a perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit.

2. The movie was released in October

While not every Halloween-themed movie is released in October, it’s nonetheless a common practice. The movie was released on October 29, 1993, just two days before Halloween.

3. The songs

The opening song, “This is Halloween,” immediately shows audiences that they are in for a Halloween story. Danny Elfman, who composed the music for the movie and provided the singing voice for Jack Skellington, is a frequent collaborator with Tim Burton, composing the music for “Beetlejuice,” “Sleepy Hollow,” and “Corpse Bride.” When asked by Forbes on which holiday the movie fits most, he said, “I think of it as a Halloween movie, but it works as a Christmas movie… Clearly my favorite holiday of the year has always been Halloween and Jack Skellington is a character I feel very close to. So, Halloween and Jack Skellington have a special place in my heart, always.”

4. It’s a Tim Burton and Henry Selick movie

Tim Burton has established himself as the king of gothic fantasy, which is the perfect genre for Halloween. From classics like “Beetlejuice” and “Corpse Bride,” his movies make for a perfect spooky movie marathon, and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is no different. Director Henry Selick is no stranger to the genre either, most popularly known for his 2009 movie, “Coraline.” In fact, at a fan event in 2015, Selick said “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Halloween movie, but when asked last year by The New York Post, he told them, “I know ‘Nightmare’ at its heart is a Christmas movie.” While some say that Tim Burton has said the movie is a better fit for Halloween, he has never publicly shared his stance.

Whether you think it’s more of a Halloween or Christmas movie, it’s safe to say that this is the perfect movie to watch during either holiday season. It fits the gothic fantasy style best appreciated around Halloween, but also focuses on the true meaning of Christmas (plus it has Christmas in its title). Perhaps the best answer would be that it’s a Thanksgiving movie – a perfect time to transition between the two holidays.