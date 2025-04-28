The Expectations vs Reality of My First Year at St. John’s University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

When I first imagined my college experience, I pictured something straight out of a Netflix series with constant excitement, new best friends overnight, and a perfect mix of freedom and adventure in New York City. I thought I had a pretty realistic idea of my first year since I’d done my research, talked to older friends and scrolled through a few too many “Day in the Life: College Edition” TikToks.

But once I got to St. John’s, reality hit. It wasn’t bad, just different. Some things turned out better than I expected. Others were a little rougher. Here’s how my first year at St. John’s stacked up in real life vs. the version I imagined.

The Classes

Expectation: College classes would be extremely hard, with big lecture halls and distant professors who wouldn’t care if I showed up or not.

Reality: The workload is real, but it’s manageable if you stay on top of everything. At St. John’s, the student-to-faculty ratio is sixteen to one, and there are no large lecture classes. This means your professor will get to know you over the course of the semester and will reach out if they notice you’re struggling. Overall, professors are way more approachable than I thought. Many of them want you to succeed and are willing to help if you’re honest and show up to class. You just have to be your own motivator because time management is all up to you.

The Sports “Fandom”

Expectation: I knew St. John’s was a good school for sports, but I came from a high school that was big into athletics and I wasn’t super into attending games and everything. I figured I’d stay in my own lane here.

Reality: St. John’s University is number one in the Big East in basketball, number 13 in the country and a Division One school, which we wear with pride. I adapted to the Red Storm like a fish to water, attending soccer, basketball and volleyball games, making friends there and following the seasons religiously. The energy is contagious, even if you’re not a huge sports fan.

Being “Close to Home”

Expectation: I was worried that going to school just 45 minutes from home (on a good traffic day) would mean I wouldn’t get the “real” college experience.

Reality: I don’t go home every weekend, but knowing my parents are nearby is actually comforting. I still have independence, but there’s a safety net. And honestly? I don’t feel like I missed out on anything just because I’m close to home. I stop in when I need to, like a guest star on a sitcom, but mostly, I spend the weekends on campus or in the city with my roommates.

Making Friends

Expectation: Orientation would be all I needed to meet my lifelong besties.

Reality: I have met so many people over the course of the year, but real connections took time. I made friends through classes, clubs, different programs I was a part of and even late-night Monty’s runs. I learned to accept that you’re not going to get along with everyone, and shouldn’t compromise your boundaries for anyone. The whole process was more natural than forced once I stopped stressing about it and was just true to myself.

Dorm Life

Expectation: Living in a dorm would be like a never-ending sleepover with late-night conversations and a revolving door of visitors.

Reality: In the best way possible, the “Suite Life of a Johnny” is more like organized chaos. It’s fun, but also wildly different than having my own room at home. You learn a lot about compromise and boundaries, though it does feel like a sitcom sometimes. This year, my roommates were incredible, and we were on the same page with everything. Some of my best memories so far have happened in the dorm with my roommates.

Time Management

Expectation: I was good at juggling school and activities in high school, so I figured I’d be fine.

Reality: No one tells you how easy it is to lose track of time in college. You don’t have a bell telling you when to go to class; you’re in charge of your own schedule. It’s easy to procrastinate, especially when there are so many events always happening on campus. One thing I learned is that you can’t do everything. You can try, but that gets overwhelming fast.

Mental Health / Stress

Expectation: I’d be stressed about finals, but otherwise, college would be smooth sailing.

Reality: Stress comes in waves, and it’s not just about classes or exclusively during finals or midterms week. On top of balancing your coursework, you’re adjusting to your new patent-pending independent life, managing and upkeeping new social relationships, dealing with homesickness, and just figuring yourself out. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed sometimes, as long as you’re also taking steps to practice self-care.

Looking back, my first year wasn’t exactly what I expected, but I learned the fun was in the unexpected. So, if you’re starting soon, my advice is simple: stay open and embrace the unexpected. It’s better than you think. Some parts surprised me, some challenged me and others completely changed my perspective on certain things. College isn’t about living up to a perfect vision. It’s messy because it’s about figuring things out as you go, making mistakes and growing into the person you’re supposed to become.