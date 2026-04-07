The Evolution of Female Friendships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

High school was a very hard time for me , especially my freshman year. I had been battling a lot of my own problems and just felt alone, like I didn’t belong. But throughout my years in high school, I’ve seen many different kinds of girls and I got to connect with a lot of them.. However, in my senior year of high school, I got to be in the presence of two amazing girls who I am so proud to call my best friends. They may not be the perfect girls, but they are the most supportive girls I’ve ever met. Having a friendship for about three years now, I’ve seen how much we have grown. I’ve also seen the way our friendship has shaped our girlhood and the way we handle ourselves. That’s what it means to be in girlhood. To grow up and be supportive of the girls that you’ve seen go through battles and problems, the situations that they didn’t think that they’d be in today, and how much they have grown. To see them be so proud of me and know that even though I was an excellent student in high school, that I continue to do so, they are always so proud of me and how well I do on campus.

They are never afraid to tell me that I’m doing great and I shouldn’t put so much pressure on myself, that if they see things before I do and realize things before I do, they’re proud of me no matter what I do, and wouldn’t care no matter what I tell them. Seeing how much they have grown as people and how their personalities has grown and things may have changed, but it’s changed for the better and that way we can become closer cause we know how to communicate better we know how to correlate ourselves better as well and to see them and see me evolved and growing up into situations that we never thought we’ll come through, but now that we are adults that we are going through them and we are so comfortable and expressive with each other that we’re not afraid to tell each other things even though it may be hard we do evolve into strong, independent woman who we are proud to call our best friends.