The Double Standard in College Hookup Culture

College is a time of freedom to explore identities, independence and relationships. Hookup culture has become a big part of many campuses and is often portrayed as very casual and consequence-free. However, beneath the surface of these lies, there is a double standard that judges women and men differently for the exact same behavior.

One of the most notable examples of this double standard is men getting positive reinforcement from hookups. It makes them a “player” or a “legend”, which shows the idea that sexual experience improves a man’s social status. On the other hand, women partaking in the same behavior will give them negative titles that question their self-respect and their identity.

While hookup culture presents itself as liberating, the judgment attached to these behaviors is often inconsistent and continues to reinforce traditional gender expectations.

Reputation travels extremely quickly on college campuses through group chats, shared friends, circles and social media stories. Occasionally, stories get exaggerated or lies get made up about who is hooking up with whom. For men, these stories can improve their popularity. For women, it could be very damaging to their reputation, making them feel insecure or disrespected.

Hook-up culture is often seen as empowering, particularly for women who reclaim agency over their body and their choices, and in many ways that empowerment is real. The capacity to make autonomous determinations about relationships is a sign of social progress within society. However, the pressure to participate can make students feel that choosing not to engage makes them seem inexperienced or uninteresting. When participation begins to feel like a social expectation rather than a personal desire, it becomes performative. Once it is driven by image instead of intention, it no longer feels empowering.

Another layer of the double standard appears within emotion and interpretation. If a woman develops feelings for the person after the casual encounter, she is labeled as dramatic or clingy. If a man does the same, it seems romantic and out of the ordinary, making emotional articulation to be different based on gender. This then implements stereotypes that women are overemotional, and that men are detached. In reality, both genders experience attachment and confusion, but the double standards prevent the communication and genuineness of a connection making it feel difficult.

In conclusion, college is meant for personal growth not social insincerity. The double standard and hook-up culture show an improvement in gender relations but equality is still not complete. Hook-up culture can be genuinely liberating. It just has to apply to everyone within the same standards. Until then, imbalance will continue to shape experience in a powerful way.