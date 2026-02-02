The Best Way to Start Off 2026: A Harry Styles Comeback

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know I love Harry Styles. I loved One Direction when I was a kid, and then my One Direction phase came back full swing during quarantine in 2020. I waited years to see him live, which I finally did in 2022. So, the fact that Harry Styles hasn’t released anything since then was a sensitive topic for me… until now.

A few weeks ago, fans began to speculate that Harry had something going on due to a youtube video, various posters and a new website popping up. Released on December 27, 2025, the youtube video titled “Forever, Forever”, featured Harry playing the instrumental to what seemed-to-be an unreleased song at the end his tour back in the Summer of 2023. The video ended with a shot of the cheering crowd and the phrase “We Belong Together”. With comments like “Welcome home, Harry…”, “it’s like seeing your ex after 3 years” and “no one move, no one speak, no one breathe” fans were going crazy wondering what this meant. Was he saying goodbye? Was he creating another brand? Was he coming back? No one knew.

Around 10 days into the new year, a website addressed webelongtogether.co popped up along with many “We Belong Together” posters spotted all around Rome, São Paulo, New York, Berlin and Milan, according to reports online. Some posters also had other phrases like “See you very soon” and “Here we go again,” which only added to fans’ speculation and excitement that something big was coming.

And the fans were right! On Thursday, January 15th, Harry Styles official Instagram posted an announcement for the artist’s fourth solo album coming out March 6th. “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” will be the first music release from Harry Styles since 2022. On Tuesday, January 20th, Harry announced his first single coming out on January 23th titled, “Aperture”.

“Aperture” was released at 7pm January 22nd EST time followed by a music video the next day. The song had a new spin to Harry’s usual style (no pun intended). While the beat was more techno, the tone of his voice stayed very Harry Styles-eske. Online, I’ve mostly heard good things like “a 5 minute song.. we have been BLESSED”, “LOVEEE ITTT…” and “On my 4th listen right now I’ve cried each time” commented on his youtube audio.

Also on January 22, 2026, Harry Styles announced his “Together, Together” 2026 tour. This is a 50-show, 7-city tour stopping in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. With a notable 30-show stop in New York, and that being the only city in the U.S. that he’s going to, some fans have mixed feelings. As for me, a New York native that stayed home for college, I am thrilled.

After surviving the dreaded Ticketmaster war, I am so happy that I’m seeing him in August! As a forever Harry Styles lover, I have high hopes for this new album and tour, and I’m so excited to see what he does next.