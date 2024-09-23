The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What are the best autumn movies that revolve around the Big Apple? I have compiled a few of my favorites through some brief research as to what I think are the ones that stand out the most. If you’ve watched these, do you think these are the best ones?

Autumn in New York (2000)

The romance/drama, “Autumn in New York,” follows a “sly devil” or “silver fox” character named Will Keane, played by Richard Gere. Familiar with drawing the enticing gaze of the ladies, Will has no trouble pursuing the spiritful, young and playful Charlotte, played by Winona Ryder. Will instantly falls for Charlotte, and she falls for his affections as well (some may even say she has “daddy issues”). After a one-night stand, Will tries to pull his playboy move of “dining and dashing,” but his plan comes to a halt when Charlotte reveals she is suffering from a condition called neuroblastoma and is expected to pass away soon. Will realizes he loves Charlotte and does his best to try and find a way for her to live longer, afraid that her condition may prove to be detrimental.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

This iconic movie needs no introduction. This classic Hollywood film follows a lively and youthful character named Holly Golightly, played by the infamous Audrey Hepburn, and her complicated relationship with her neighbor, Paul Varjak, played by George Peppard. Holly’s apartment is a clear reflection of who she is as a character. On the outside, Holly is bold and glamorous, but very little is known about her past. On the other hand, Paul is an up-and-coming writer with a wealthy female “sponsor” backing him. As Holly and Paul’s lives intertwine into something complex, one goal is clear: they want money and admiration. This romantic comedy truly reflects how raw and real love can be.

One Fine Day (1996)

In adulthood, your job pretty much means everything to you. In “One Fine Day,” that ideology is put aside for the greater good of “making the most out of a situation. In this rom-com, two passionately hard-working single parents are left with their children after they miss the bus for a field trip. Due to the circumstances, both characters, Melanie Parker, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jack Taylor, played by George Clooney, come together to make the most out of the day. Once all is said and done, what is to develop between Melanie and Jack? How much can you truly connect with someone in just one day?