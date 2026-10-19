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Two women holding pumpkins in front of their faces
Two women holding pumpkins in front of their faces
Photo by Olivia Bauso from Unsplash
St. John's | Wellness > Sex + Relationships

The Art of The Perfect Boo Basket

Emma Jae Rivera Student Contributor, St. John's University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Summer blues fade away and the leaves change colors, it’s the perfect time to show your significant other a little extra love with a boo basket! If you don’t know what a boo basket is, it’s a thoughtful collection of Halloween-themed goodies, cozy essentials and personal gifts. It allows you to celebrate both your relationship and Halloween. Whether you’re newly dating or have been together for years, showing appreciation for your partner is an important part of pouring into your relationship. 

The best part of a boo basket is there are no rules. You could fill a basket, gift box or even a Halloween-themed bucket. My advice: start with some fall essentials, like pumpkin-flavored treats, their favorite candy, fuzzy socks and maybe some fall-scented candles. Next, add something cozy. October is the introduction to cozy season and people are so excited for the fall. A blanket for movie nights, a cutesy mug or even a matching set of pajamas. For a more personal touch, include a handwritten note, printed pictures of your favorite moments or even an inside-joke gift that reminds them of a special moment in your relationship. If you want to take it a step further, you could even put tickets to a haunted house or pumpkin patch and turn the basket into an experience!

What to Get Your Girlfriend …

For your girlfriend, think cozy, cute, fall and personalized. Some great choices are lip gloss, skincare products, fall-scented lotions and body mists, claw clips, fuzzy socks/slippers. In terms of color scheme, I’d follow autumn colors so the neutral browns and beiges, burnt orange, dark green and maybe even some leopard print! Add her favorite sweet treat, a cute Halloween mug, or a fall-scented candle for the perfect autumn vibe. If she loves sentimental gifts, think of her favorite book, movie, show and include something to remind her that you know her well. 

What to Get Your Boyfriend …

For your boyfriend, consider combining his favorite snacks with practical gifts and things related to his interests. Think graphic tees, cologne, body wash, beanies, socks or even a sweatsuit for the colder weather. If he enjoys gaming, sports or anime, add something related to his favorite team, show or game. Top the basket off with his favorite sweet treat, protein snacks or even a gift card to his go-to food spot. Men always appreciate food!

Ultimately, the art of a boo basket isn’t about how much money you spend. It’s about paying attention to the little things that make your partner happy. A thoughtful combination of seasonal treats, useful gifts and personal touches can turn an ordinary October day into a sweet reminder of how much you care.

Emma Jae Rivera

St. John's '28

Emma Jae is a junior at St. John’s University studying Speech-Language Pathology and minoring in Philosophy in Law. Originally from The Bronx, she is a Puerto Rican young woman whose experiences and interests have shaped her passion for understanding people, advocating for others, and exploring different perspectives. Through her studies, she hopes to bridge the fields of speech-language pathology and law and eventually pursue a law degree. Her goal is to bring together her interest in communication, advocacy, and justice in a way that allows her to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others.
Beyond academics, Emma Jae has a strong interest in creative writing and reading. She enjoys exploring personal pieces because they provide an opportunity to understand experiences, voices, and perspectives that may differ from her own. She believes that listening to and engaging with different perspectives can challenge assumptions and encourage people to think beyond what they already know. This interest also connects to her appreciation for expressing ideas that may not always be the most popular or widely discussed. She is particularly drawn to conversations surrounding advocacy, identity, culture, and the experiences that shape how people see the world.
As an avid reader, Emma Jae especially enjoys thriller and romance novels. Reading allows her to explore different characters, relationships, and perspectives while also inspiring her own interest in creative writing. Whether through her academic work, advocacy interests, or writing, she hopes to continue developing her voice and creating space for stories and perspectives that deserve to be heard.