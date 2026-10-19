The Art of The Perfect Boo Basket

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Summer blues fade away and the leaves change colors, it’s the perfect time to show your significant other a little extra love with a boo basket! If you don’t know what a boo basket is, it’s a thoughtful collection of Halloween-themed goodies, cozy essentials and personal gifts. It allows you to celebrate both your relationship and Halloween. Whether you’re newly dating or have been together for years, showing appreciation for your partner is an important part of pouring into your relationship.

The best part of a boo basket is there are no rules. You could fill a basket, gift box or even a Halloween-themed bucket. My advice: start with some fall essentials, like pumpkin-flavored treats, their favorite candy, fuzzy socks and maybe some fall-scented candles. Next, add something cozy. October is the introduction to cozy season and people are so excited for the fall. A blanket for movie nights, a cutesy mug or even a matching set of pajamas. For a more personal touch, include a handwritten note, printed pictures of your favorite moments or even an inside-joke gift that reminds them of a special moment in your relationship. If you want to take it a step further, you could even put tickets to a haunted house or pumpkin patch and turn the basket into an experience!

What to Get Your Girlfriend …

For your girlfriend, think cozy, cute, fall and personalized. Some great choices are lip gloss, skincare products, fall-scented lotions and body mists, claw clips, fuzzy socks/slippers. In terms of color scheme, I’d follow autumn colors so the neutral browns and beiges, burnt orange, dark green and maybe even some leopard print! Add her favorite sweet treat, a cute Halloween mug, or a fall-scented candle for the perfect autumn vibe. If she loves sentimental gifts, think of her favorite book, movie, show and include something to remind her that you know her well.

What to Get Your Boyfriend …

For your boyfriend, consider combining his favorite snacks with practical gifts and things related to his interests. Think graphic tees, cologne, body wash, beanies, socks or even a sweatsuit for the colder weather. If he enjoys gaming, sports or anime, add something related to his favorite team, show or game. Top the basket off with his favorite sweet treat, protein snacks or even a gift card to his go-to food spot. Men always appreciate food!

Ultimately, the art of a boo basket isn’t about how much money you spend. It’s about paying attention to the little things that make your partner happy. A thoughtful combination of seasonal treats, useful gifts and personal touches can turn an ordinary October day into a sweet reminder of how much you care.