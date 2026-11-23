This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again: giving season. During Thanksgiving, we remember all the things and people we are grateful for. With Christmas around the corner, we officially enter the season of giving, where we embody the spirit of the holiday and give to those who might need help, as well as loved ones we want to show we care for.

Giving to others is no “one-size-fits-all” concept. There are many different ways to participate, depending on the situation. You can give your time to loved ones, and even as a volunteer to different organizations. You can give gifts to your loved ones as well, and participate in different charities that buy holiday gifts for those in need. Even donating money to charities and others is a generous thing to do.

With all the different ways to give, there isn’t any excuse not to. Depending on your current situation, you can give more to others if you have the ability. If you have a lot of free time, for example, volunteering during this season is a perfect idea.

Even as St. John’s students, we have plenty of opportunities to volunteer, especially through campus ministry. Although volunteering demands your time, it doesn’t require you to spend a lot of money, making it perfect for college students on a budget. With the winter break coming up, schedules are also more open to volunteer opportunities.

But why should anyone give? It’s not exactly mandatory. However, most people would agree that giving what you can to those in need is the moral thing to do. Especially during the holiday season, when everyone starts describing it as the “season of giving,” it makes one feel out of place if they don’t find a way to participate.

It’s not only about giving to those in need. It’s also great to give to your loved ones so that they are reminded that you love and care for them. Giving to those who also play an important role in your life is a great way to show your appreciation.

Overall, giving is the kind and right thing to do, and having a special time of year where society promotes the practice means that one should participate. Everyone working together and helping each other also builds community and shows that we all care about one another. Becoming indifferent to the needs of others is a recipe for disaster, and participating in the season of giving is a great way to make sure you don’t turn a blind eye to others.