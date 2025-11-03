The AI Takeover on Campus: How Technology Is Reshaping College Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few years, AI has flooded onto campuses across the world, as sites like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Grammarly run rampant through students’ essays and assignments. These generative tools, though seemingly appearing out of nowhere, have been in development for years, slowly learning from us the more they are used. Now, there are endless possibilities for what can be generated, including images, writing, art and even videos. So why is this such an issue?

Some people may not see the harm in using generative AI. Many students claim sites like ChatGPT are a great source to use when they need help understanding their coursework or finishing up their work faster. But what happens if we become too dependent on AI? What is being observed by many other students and professors is an increasing attachment to AI to get work done. It has gotten incredibly easy to go down the ChatGPT rabbit hole and become too dependent on it to think on their own. Despite the subpar quality that is generated, many students have become attached, and to me, this is evidence of the mental fatigue that many students are currently facing.

On top of AI’s attack on creativity and independent thinking, generative AI has become extremely controversial due to its high consumption of energy, greenhouse gas emissions and extensive water use. This poses a problem for the environment, as more and more companies have begun pushing an AI-forward business model. Even on our campus at St. John’s, there has been a push for “embracing the technology of the future” through Google Gemini pop-ups and AI-related courses being offered.

Overall, it is disappointing to see how callous many people have become over the use of AI for basic tasks. Our ability to think critically and solve problems on our own is currently being threatened, and while this is partly due to exhaustion, it still remains true that many students have gotten too comfortable allowing technology to think for them. I believe that a new era of education has arisen, and Gen AI may soon become an important part of education for many students. My only hope is that more people are able to recognize the cost of using this technology on the environment, and to think more carefully before typing in their next prompt.