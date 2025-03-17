This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

New York, the city that never sleeps, is a true playground for adventurers in search of discovery. Whether you’re passionate about art, shopping or history, here are five places not to be missed.

1. Central Park

A must-see for any visit to New York, Central Park is the green oasis in the heart of Manhattan. With its walking paths, picturesque ponds and picnic areas, it’s the perfect place for a relaxing break. In summer, attend a concert or rent a bike to explore the park at your own pace. Fall, with its shimmering colors, is also a spectacle not to be missed.

2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The MET, one of the greatest museums in the world, is a true treasure trove. From works of art from antiquity to modern creations, it offers a journey through the centuries. The Impressionist galleries and temporary exhibitions will surely delight art lovers. For a unique experience, sign up for a creative workshop or take a guided tour.

3. Times Square

For a pure New York experience, Times Square is a must. Its giant neon lights, vibrant atmosphere and famous stores create an energizing environment. At nightfall, the excitement is unparalleled. It’s the perfect place to take a souvenir photo and do some shopping.

4. The High Line

A unique promenade in the New York skyline, the High Line is a suspended urban park built on a former railway line. It’s the ideal spot for an elevated stroll with breathtaking views of the city. Perfect for escaping the heart of Manhattan while admiring public works of art.

5. Brooklyn Bridge and Dumbo

The Brooklyn Bridge is one of New York’s most iconic landmarks. Walk across it for breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and the East River. Once in Brooklyn, explore Dumbo, a trendy neighborhood with galleries, cool cafes, and Instagram-perfect views.

These five spots offer the perfect combination of relaxation, art, and adventure. Whether you’re looking for culture, shopping or spectacular scenery, New York will surprise you!