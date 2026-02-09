The 2026 Concert Hit List: Every Show I’m Manifesting 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If 2025 was the year of the “Concert Renaissance,” then 2026 is officially the year of the Redemption Tour. We are barely into February, and my calendar is already screaming. Between the artists I missed last year (looking at you, Gov Ball and All Things Go!) and the massive arena returns from the industry’s biggest names, this year is shaping up to be an absolute gauntlet for my bank account and my “Barricade Bible” strategies.

From securing VIP for the CAOS tour to preparing for #Bieberchella, here is every 2026 tour announcement that has me absolutely spiraling.

The “Personal Hit List”: Zariyah’s Top Picks

I’ve already started the hustle. My February is booked, and my summer is basically a residency at various stadiums. Here are the shows I will be at, no matter what:

Miguel — CAOS Tour (Radio City, Feb 24): I officially secured the VIP tickets . After meeting Miguel in Washington Square Park last year, seeing the full industrial R&B production of CAOS at Radio City is my #1 priority.

I officially secured the . After meeting Miguel in Washington Square Park last year, seeing the full industrial R&B production of CAOS at Radio City is my #1 priority. The Neighbourhood — THE WOURLD TOUR (MSG, April 14): They are finally back at the Garden. If you know me, you know I’m already planning my outfit and my camping spot.

They are finally back at the Garden. If you know me, you know I’m already planning my outfit and my camping spot. Florence + The Machine — Everybody Scream Tour (MSG, April 21-22): This is a 2-for-1 win because my girl Sofia Isella is opening. After holding her hand at Irving Plaza, seeing her on the MSG stage is going to be surreal.

This is a 2-for-1 win because my girl is opening. After holding her hand at Irving Plaza, seeing her on the MSG stage is going to be surreal. Ariana Grande — The Eternal Sunshine Tour (Barclays, July 13-18): She’s doing a massive residency at Barclays Center. I’m aiming for multiple nights because one night of Ari is never enough. She’s everyone’s favorite pop icon, and this may be her last show for a long time, so it’s not a want, it’s a NEED! ( Still waiting for tickets, though unfortunately, because $1,000 for nosebleeds is not going to cut it.)

She’s doing a massive residency at Barclays Center. I’m aiming for multiple nights because one night of Ari is never enough. She’s everyone’s favorite pop icon, and this may be her last show for a long time, so it’s not a want, it’s a NEED! ( Still waiting for tickets, though unfortunately, because $1,000 for nosebleeds is not going to cut it.) Gov Ball 2026 (June 5-6): I am finally getting my redemption. Day 1 and Day 2 are locked in, so I can finally see Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis (round two!).

Other Massive 2026 Announcements to Watch

Even if you aren’t as obsessed with the barricade as I am, these tours are officially confirmed and ready to take your money:

Artist The Vibe NYC Venue A Boogie NYC Royalty Radio City (Feb 13) Artemas Alt-Pop Energy Terminal 5 (March 14) Cardi B The Return MSG (March 25-26) Raye Vocals for Days Radio City (April 15-16) Bieberchella The Comeback Coachella (April 11 & 18) BTS The Reunion MetLife (August) Doja Cat Tour Ma Vie MSG (Dec 1)

The “Wait, They’re Touring Too?!” Section

As if that wasn’t enough, we also have confirmed dates or imminent drops for:

Meghan Trainor (The Get In Girl Tour)

(The Get In Girl Tour) Harry Styles (Love on Tour 2.0?)

(Love on Tour 2.0?) TWICE & My Chemical Romance

& Noah Kahan, Don Toliver, and Ed Sheeran (LOOP Tour)

The Pro-Tip for 2026

If 2025 taught me anything (besides the fact that MSG chicken tenders are overpriced), it’s that preparation is everything. Start saving your “Concert Fund” now, sign up for those artist presale codes, and keep your MacBook charged, you never know when an artist might take it on stage.

See you at the barricade!