The 2025 Oscars: Predictions, Nominees and What to Expect on Hollywood’s Biggest Night

The biggest night in Hollywood is back for another thrilling year of celebrating cinematic excellence. The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 2, 2025, kicking off at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the ceremony live on ABC or stream it on Hulu. Let’s get into the biggest categories of the night and who I think is taking home that golden statue.

Categories and Nominations:

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody: The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo: Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes: Conclave

Sebastian Stan: The Apprentice

Prediction: Although every one of these nominees have given outstanding performances, my prediction is that Timothée Chalamet will win. His portrayal of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown” has gained significant praise and popularity. His ability to capture the spirit of such an iconic figure may give him the edge in this year’s Best Actor race.

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo: Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón: Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison: Anora

Demi Moore: The Substance

Fernanda Torres: I’m Still Here

Prediction: This one is a tough pick, but I’m going to go with Mikey Madison. Her performance in “Anora” was raw, immersive and emotionally charged. She fully disappears into the role and brings a level of authenticity that has critics buzzing, which makes me think that Mikey could be the frontrunner for the Best Actress award.

Best Director:

Jacques Audiard: Emilia Pérez

Brady Corbet: The Brutalist

Sean Baker: Anora

Coralie Fargeat: The Substance

James Mangold: A Complete Unknown

Prediction: I think Sean Baker (“Anora”) has a strong shot at winning Best Director. His raw, character-driven storytelling gives him major credibility. However, Brady Corbet (“The Brutalist”) is a close competitor with his bold, visually striking direction. It’ll come down to whether the Academy leans toward emotional realism (“Anora”) or artistic ambition (“The Brutalist”).

Animated Feature Film

Flow: Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

Inside Out 2: Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail: Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek

The Wild Robot: Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Prediction: Between the strong critical reception, emotional depth and the powerhouse of Pixar behind it, “Inside Out 2” has everything going for it. The first “Inside Out” won the Oscar in 2016, and with the sequel expanding on Riley’s emotions in a relatable way, while being emotionally devastating, beautifully animated and universally loved, it’s an extremely strong contender. I’d be shocked if this doesn’t take home the gold.

Best Picture

Anora: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown: Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers

Conclave: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

Dune: Part Two: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

Emilia Pérez: Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers

The Substance

Wicked: Marc Platt, Producer

Prediction: In my opinion, “The Brutalist” appears to have a slight edge in the Best Picture race right now. Its success at the Golden Globes and the themes of identity, sacrifice and the cost of success strengthen its standing. However, with strong competition from “A Complete Unknown” and “Wicked,” the race remains up in the air, and any of these films could secure the top spot.

For a complete list of nominees, check out the official Oscars website: https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2025